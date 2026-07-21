6 Thai women volleyball players competing in the US league

Introducing the profiles of 6 Thai female volleyball players competing in the US league in the 2026/27 season – impressive statistics and profiles.

Thai women’s volleyball is about to make history as many as six national team players have signed contracts with professional clubs in the United States for the upcoming 2026/27 season. Who would have thought that, building on the success of the Japanese league, the West would acquire such diminutive yet feisty players? This confirms that the skills of Thai female volleyball players are being recognized at the highest level on the world stage.

The six players are spread across two major US leagues. Four play in League One Volleyball (LOVB), a top professional league in the US founded in 2020 and headquartered in Los Angeles. The other two play in Major League Volleyball (MLV), formerly known as the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) before rebranding in 2026. Let’s take a look at who each of them is, their achievements, and which clubs they’ve previously played for.

Pornpan Guedparat (Chompoo), Setter.

Chompoo Pornpun, the captain of the Thai national volleyball team, was born in 1993 in Nakhon Phanom province. She plays as a setter and is known for her aggressive setting and signature second ball. She made history as the first Thai volleyball player to lead her team to the finals of the US professional league before guiding her Orlando Valkyries to win the PVF 2025 championship, defeating Indy Ignite 3-1, and also winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the final match.

In that game, Chompoo recorded 37 assists and 12 digs. After two seasons with the Florida team, Orlando, Chompoo and Pornpun parted ways when their contracts expired. Most recently, in the 2026/27 season, she moved to join the San Francisco Signal team in the LOVB league.

Piyanut Paennoi (Paen), Libero.

Piyanuch, a veteran libero from Nakhon Si Thammarat province, born in 1989, officially debuted with LOVB Atlanta in late 2024, joining the league before the first season begins in early 2025. Before coming to America, she gained experience in Europe with Azerrail Baku in Azerbaijan, playing alongside legendary setter Nusara Tomkam, and was also a member of the Thai national team that won a gold medal at the 2026/27 SEA Games. หShe will continue to play for LOVB Atlanta.

Piyanuch has been a member of the senior national team since 2010 , having been with the team for over a decade. She was part of the Thai national team that won the Asian Championship in 2013 and later served as captain, leading the Thai women’s volleyball team to a gold medal at the 2023 SEA Games .

Atcharaporn Kongyot (Pure), position: Outside Hitter.

Pure Atcharaporn, one of Thailand’s key hitters from 2016-2022, was born in 1995 in Nakhon Si Thammarat province. Standing 178 centimeters tall, she has achieved numerous successes with the national team over a decade, including a gold medal at the 2013 Asian Championships, playing a crucial role in reclaiming the Asian title in 2023 after a 10-year absence, a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games, and multiple gold medals at the Southeast Asian Games.

Pure’s career began with Supreme Chonburi in Thailand, then moved to Indonesia with Bank DKI and Jakarta BNI 46, followed by Turkey with Sariyer Belediyespor, and later with the Japanese champions NEC Red Rockets. Most recently, in June 2026, Pure signed with Dallas Pulse in the MLV league, preparing to play in the 2027 season.

Natthanicha Jai-saen (Nuknik), Setter.

Nooknik Natthanicha, a rising star setter born in 1998 from Chainat province, graduated from Chulalongkorn University. Standing 172 centimeters tall, she led the newly formed team Harudot Chonburi Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi VC to the Thailand League finals, finishing as runner-up and winning the Best Setter award. Nooknik has now signed with Grand Rapids Rise, a team from Michigan in the MLV league, and will play in the 2027 season.

Pimpichaya Kokram (Beam) – Opposite hitter.

Beam Pimpichaya, Thailand’s most reliable opposite hitter, was born in 1998. She grew up in the Nakhon Nonthaburi Sports School system and plays as an outside hitter. Her overseas club career included playing for Bandung Bank BJB in Indonesia in 2018 before moving to Kurobe Aqua Fairies in Japan’s V.League as the club’s first Thai player. Most recently, Beam joined the LOVB league system for the 2026/27 season with the Atlanta team.

Sasiporn Chantavisut (Aomsin), position: Outside Hitter.

Aomsin Sasipaporn, the latest addition to the group, plays as an outside hitter. She boasts numerous trophies, including four Thailand League championships, and is a former Thailand League Most Valuable Player (MVP). She was also a member of the Thai national team that won the 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship and a gold medal at the 2025 SEA Games.

At the club level, Aomsin was a key player for Nakhon Ratchasima Quminci VC before moving to Denizli Biyuksehir Belediyespor in the Turkish league. For the 2026/27 season, she signed with LOVB Salt Lake.