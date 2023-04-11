Celebrate Songkran like never before with top DJs at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket Songkran Festival

PHOTO: Andamanda Phuket Songkran Festival

Songkran is one of the most important and beloved festivals in Thailand. It’s a time for joyous celebration, with water being the central element of the festivities. And what better way to celebrate Songkran than with a pool party that features world-class DJs and electrifying beats in the biggest waterpark in Phuket? The Andamanda Phuket Songkran Festival is set to take place on 14 April 2023. It promises to be the ultimate pool party experience, where you can dance the night away with hours of non-stop music, enjoy flavoursome cocktails, and create unforgettable Songkran memories. Here’s what you can expect at The Andaman Phuket Songkran Festival.

Experience the energy and excitement of a world-class concert

The Andamanda Phuket Songkran Festival is not just any ordinary pool party. It’s a world-class concert featuring top DJs from around the world, including Tiësto, Liu, Öwnboss, and Lucas & Steve.

Tiësto, also popular as the Godfather of EDM, is set to steal the show with his electrifying beats that will leave you wanting more. The Dutch DJ has had a remarkable career. In fact, many consider him one of the most successful and influential DJs of all time. With 48 awards under his belt and being nominated for 61, Tiësto has been named the “Best DJ of All Time” by DJ Magazine. He has headlined the biggest music festivals worldwide, including Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Electric Daisy Carnival. Tiësto has also worked with many notable artists, such as Dzeko, Post Malone, Rita Ora, and Jonas Blue.

You will also get a chance to experience the dynamic world of electronic dance music with Brazilian rising star Christian Liu, Dutch duo Lucas & Steve, and Brazilian hitmaker Öwnboss. These talented DJs have performed at major festivals like Tomorrowland and their music has dominated the charts. Don’t miss out on the chance to join the global dance music community and dance the night away to their electrifying beats.

So get ready to dance the night away to the captivating sounds of these world-renowned DJs at the Andamanda Phuket Songkran Festival. It’s your chance to experience the best of the best, so don’t miss out on this extraordinary event!

One-of-a-kind concert at the largest pool in the world

The Andamanda Phuket Songkran Festival will be held in the waterpark’s very own Andamanda Bay, complete with a wave pool and artificial beach. The wave pool measures over 10,000 square metres! And that’s not all; with a stunning white sandy beach that stretches over 300 metres, the Andamanda beach experience is sure to elevate your senses to new heights. Plus, the Andamanda Bay of Andamanda features a replica of Koh Tapu, allowing you to soak in the beauty of the island as you relax on the sandy beach or dance to the music with your favourite drink in hand.

But the fun doesn’t end there. The Great Water Kingdom at Andamanda Phuket offers a variety of thrilling rides and attractions to enjoy before the party begins. With the park opening early at 9 am and closing at 5 pm before the party starts at 6:30 pm, you’ll have plenty of time to experience the heart-pumping excitement of the Flow Rider, the adrenaline rush of the Angle Slides Dueling Master Blaster, the towering Adrenaline rides at the Moon Tower, and the Rolling Ripples Lazy River that’s the longest in Thailand. So gear up for the night of your life and make sure to hit the rides early to get your adrenaline pumping!

Out-of-this-world decor

As you walk into Andamanda Phuket’s Great Water Kingdom, you’ll have your mind blown by the mesmerising decor that awaits you. This waterpark in Phuket has absolutely amazing decor.

But they’re taking things to a whole new level by combining the waterpark’s decoration with the Songkran Festival’s exquisite embellishments. So get ready to be whisked away to a land of enchantment! Lose yourself in a whimsical world that seamlessly blends underwater and celestial themes to create an atmosphere that is truly out of this world.

This fusion of themes creates a unique and thrilling experience that you won’t find anywhere else.

Enjoy delicious cocktails at the bar

No pool party is complete without flavoursome cocktails. And The Wave Bar at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket awaits you, ready to cater to all your beverage needs. Over 4 bars provided with a variety of drinks and promotions is the perfect way to quench your thirst while immersing yourself in the upbeat atmosphere of the Songkran Festival. Whether you need something to recharge after a thrilling ride or a delicious concoction to accompany you dancing the night away, The Wave Bar has everything you need to keep the party going all night long.

Ready to experience the ultimate Songkran Festival?

Prepare to immerse yourself in a whirlwind of electrifying music, delicious food, and unforgettable memories. With limited tickets available, now is the time to act fast and make your reservation at www.andamandaphuket.com.

More package and info

REGULAR 2,500 THB

ANDA MAN ZONE : 14,500 THB ‼️

1 table at Andaman Zone

4 Concert Tickets

4 Water Park Tickets

1,000 THB cash coupon for food and beverage

ALL INCLUDE WATER PARK DAY PASS TICKETS

REGULAR SPECIAL FOR THE FIRST 500 TICKETS ONLY

– More information at https://www.facebook.com/Andamandaphuket

From the hottest DJs to the tastiest cocktails and street food, the Andamanda Phuket Songkran Festival has it all. So book your ticket today and join the party-goers who have already claimed their spot at the festival. Let’s ring in the Thai New Year with a bang with Andamanda Phuket!

