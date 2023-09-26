Blue Tree Lagoon in Blue Tree Phuket is the safe and sensible choice for a tropical getaway

PHOTO: Blue Tree Phuket via Facebook

Phuket is an island with endless beauty. But recent news of venomous animals like Blue Dragon and jellyfish sightings on the island’s natural beaches have raised safety concerns for beach-goers. So, what should you do if you want to spend your day sunbathing or having fun in the water? Thankfully, Blue Tree Lagoon provides a safe alternative. Home to Thailand’s largest Crystal Lagoon, it offers the ultimate beach experience, without the worry of marine animal sting!

Trained lifeguards to ensure your safety

Blue Tree Lagoon prides itself on its safety measures. The LifeGuard Team are constantly striving to raise the bar for its beautiful facility and its impressive team.

Blue Tree has a team of LifeGuards trained by StarGuard Elite (SGE), an internationally recognized organisation that specialises in aquatic safety. Moreover, Blue Tree LifeGuard Team recently got a “4-Star Audit” score, which is certainly a reflection of the team’s commitment to incorporating feedback from each audit into the overall facility operations.

The LifeGuard Team demonstrated effective engagement in their observations and showed a strong foundation in their skills. The team further excelled in dispatch observation abilities. The Supervisors were present and hands-on with the Lifeguards on duty. And as always, the Documentation is superb.

Overall, the facility and the team are exceptional. They are geared up and ready for taking their performance up a notch.

Innovative water treatment technology

Blue Tree’s famous Crystal Lagoon stands out for its crystal clear water. This is all thanks to its advanced water treatment technology, which maintains excellent water quality while significantly reducing chemical use. It requires only 1% of the chemicals used in regular swimming pools! This means that you don’t have to worry about dangerous chemical residue while having fun in the water. Moreover, the control of the lagoon environment also ensures that hazardous debris like broken glass and scrap metal is eliminated. As a result, everyone can have a safe and splashtatic day at the Crystal Lagoon!

Your personalised oasis

With all those safety measures in place, Blue Tree is the perfect place to unwind and make the most of your day! The array of activities here is amazing. Within the Crystal Lagoon, you can enjoy activities such as paddle boarding, cliff jumping, and even underwater scooters! If you prefer to keep your feet on dry land, beach sports like volleyball, soccer, and tennis are also available. And don’t forget the awesome slides. One of the most popular is possibly the Slip n Fly slides. They throw you high into the air and you land with a great splash in the refreshing water.

Feeling a bit hungry after all that fun? Blue Tree offers reasonably priced food and drinks to help you recharge your energy and keep the fun going. Whether you’re craving some light snacks from a food truck or have a full-on dining experience at a restaurant, there’s plenty to choose from. For a taste of global street food delivered from trendy trucks, be sure to explore the Lifestyle Village. But if you’d rather dine in style, then head to the Tree House, Sunset Cafe, or Made in Italy restaurants to make your belly happy.

So, gather your loved ones and have the time of your life since Blue Tree Lagoon at Blue Tree Phuket always has a rich mix of activities waiting for you!

