Photo courtesy of Prachachat

Official land appraisal values across Thailand will rise by more than 16% on average from January 1, 2027, and the highest, on central Bangkok roads such as Silom and Ploenchit, will pass 1 million baht per square wah. Buyers, owners and developers will pay higher transfer fees and land tax on the new values.

Treasury Department Director-General Teeraluck Saengsanit told Prachachat Turakij that the department has revalued 37 million plots for the 2027 to 2030 cycle, replacing values from 2023 to 2026 that were compiled seven to eight years ago. The largest increases fall on Bangkok business roads such as Rama I and Wireless Road, though official values there still sit below selling prices.

The Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA), a private valuation firm, puts market prices for Siam, Chidlom and Ploenchit at 3.95 million baht per square wah this year, up 2.6%, with Wireless Road at 3.15 million baht, according to its president Sopon Pornchokchai. He forecast that land prices would rise by an average of 3.5% a year from 2027 to 2032.

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Isara Boonyoung, honorary president of the Housing Business Association, said developers would face a higher 2% transfer fee, land and building tax at the full rate, and a higher tax on houses and condos unsold for more than three years, rising from 200 baht to 3,000 baht per 1 million baht of value. He expected some owners to sell before the new values apply, though slowly in a weak market.

Wasant Kongjan, president of the Real Estate Sales and Marketing Association, said more landowners were likely to rent out plots or plant crops so that the land qualifies for the lower agricultural tax rate.

For foreigners, the 2% condo transfer fee and the 0.02% annual tax on a second-home condo both rise with appraised values, as explained in The Thaiger’s guide to buying property in Thailand. The Cabinet’s cut in transfer and mortgage fees to 0.01% runs until June 30, 2027, but covers only Thai nationals buying homes of up to 7 million baht.

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