Phuket’s property market has long been associated with holiday homes and short-term tourism. But the island’s residential landscape is becoming more diverse, with demand also coming from people who stay for longer periods, including relocating families, remote workers, international residents and visitors seeking extended stays.

That shift is creating space for a different type of property product: branded serviced residences, combining residential accommodation with hotel-standard operations and professional management.

One current example is Next Point Condominium & Radisson Serviced Apartments Rawai Phuket, a four-building, 372-unit development in Rawai, southern Phuket, scheduled for completion in Q4 2028. The project combines three condominium buildings with a dedicated serviced-apartment building operated under the Radisson brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

From holiday destination to longer-stay lifestyle

Phuket increasingly serves more than one type of visitor. For some, the island remains a traditional holiday destination. For others, it is a place to spend several weeks or months, relocate with a family, work remotely or maintain a second home.

That creates different expectations from a property. Longer-stay residents can place greater emphasis on reliable management, well-maintained facilities, work spaces, wellness, dining and convenience, family facilities and consistent service.

This is where serviced residences can occupy a space between a conventional condominium and a traditional hotel.

Instead of simply providing accommodation, the model combines residential-style living with professional hospitality management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thinking of buying in Thailand? A FazWaz advisor will send you options that fit. Leave this empty Full name Mobile number +66 Thailand +44 United Kingdom +1 USA / Canada +61 Australia +49 Germany +7 Russia / Kazakhstan +86 China +91 India +33 France +31 Netherlands +65 Singapore +81 Japan +93 Afghanistan +355 Albania +213 Algeria +54 Argentina +374 Armenia +43 Austria +994 Azerbaijan +973 Bahrain +880 Bangladesh +375 Belarus +32 Belgium +591 Bolivia +55 Brazil +359 Bulgaria +855 Cambodia +56 Chile +57 Colombia +506 Costa Rica +385 Croatia +357 Cyprus +420 Czechia +45 Denmark +20 Egypt +372 Estonia +358 Finland +995 Georgia +30 Greece +852 Hong Kong +36 Hungary +354 Iceland +62 Indonesia +98 Iran +964 Iraq +353 Ireland +972 Israel +39 Italy +962 Jordan +254 Kenya +965 Kuwait +856 Laos +371 Latvia +961 Lebanon +370 Lithuania +352 Luxembourg +60 Malaysia +960 Maldives +52 Mexico +976 Mongolia +212 Morocco +95 Myanmar +977 Nepal +64 New Zealand +234 Nigeria +47 Norway +968 Oman +92 Pakistan +63 Philippines +48 Poland +351 Portugal +974 Qatar +40 Romania +966 Saudi Arabia +381 Serbia +421 Slovakia +386 Slovenia +27 South Africa +82 South Korea +34 Spain +94 Sri Lanka +46 Sweden +41 Switzerland +886 Taiwan +90 Turkey +971 UAE +380 Ukraine +998 Uzbekistan +84 Vietnam +66 Email How should FazWaz contact you? WhatsApp LINE Telegram WeChat Email Where Anywhere Bangkok Phuket Pattaya Hua Hin Chiang Mai Koh Samui Krabi Budget Not sure yet Under ฿3M ฿3M to ฿5M ฿5M to ฿10M ฿10M to ฿20M Over ฿20M Buying for Personal use Investment

Next Point as a case study

Next Point Condominium illustrates this model through its four-building structure.

One of the four buildings operates as Radisson Serviced Apartments Rawai Phuket (118 keys) under Radisson Hotel Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The distinction is important: the Radisson brand applies to one building of four, not to the condominium as a whole. Day-to-day management of the Radisson building is carried out by a management company accredited by Radisson Hotel Group, and the same company will also manage buildings 1 to 3.

The remaining three buildings form the wider Next Point Condominium offering. This means buyers are choosing between different property products within one overall development.

Two products within one development

Buildings 1 to 3: From 4.2 million baht; freehold and leasehold available; studios, one-bedroom units, two-bedroom units, corner units and penthouses.

Radisson building: 118 keys under Radisson Hotel Group; serviced apartments; hotel-standard operation; leasehold only; from 5.75 million baht.

ADVERTISEMENT

All apartments, including those in the Radisson building, are sold by the developer, South Point Group Co., Ltd.

The difference in starting price reflects a different product and operating model, rather than simply a brand premium.

*Prices correct at the time of publication.

Why serviced residences suit long stays

ADVERTISEMENT

For a short holiday, a hotel room can provide everything a visitor needs. For a stay lasting several weeks or months, expectations can change.

A longer-term resident may want the convenience of professional management while also looking for a residential environment with facilities for exercise, work, relaxation and everyday living.

At Next Point, the wider development has been designed around this lifestyle concept, with a rooftop infinity pool, rooftop bar, open-air cinema, spa with hammam and massage, 200 sqm gym, co-working space and kids’ club.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development also includes restaurants, cafes, shops, retail and underground parking.

A location suited to different types of residents

Rawai Beach is approximately 3 km away, while Nai Harn Beach is around 4 km, or approximately a seven-minute drive. The latter is regularly ranked among the ten best beaches in Southeast Asia.

International schools are approximately 1 to 2 km from the development, while Big Buddha, Wat Chalong, Promthep Cape and Chalong Pier are each approximately 3 km away.

For families, the proximity of international schools is relevant. For longer-stay visitors, the beaches and southern Phuket attractions provide access to the lifestyle that makes the area attractive.

Professional management over the long term

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the defining features of a branded serviced residence is the management platform behind it. At Next Point, the 118-key serviced-apartment building operates under Radisson Hotel Group, with day-to-day management by a management company accredited by Radisson Hotel Group. The same company will also manage buildings 1 to 3.

Professional hospitality management can provide structured systems around property operations, maintenance, guest experience, service standards, rental operations and building presentation.

These considerations can become increasingly important when a property is used by multiple occupants over time or when owners are not living locally.

Professional management can support operations, maintenance and the occupant experience, but it does not guarantee capital appreciation or future resale value.

The investment side of the model

Studios and one-bedroom units in buildings 1 to 3 are eligible for a contractual guaranteed rental return from 6% per annum for the first three years.

The guaranteed return does not apply to the Radisson building or to other unit types. Separately, the project offers a Rental Pool with an 80/20 split in the owner’s favour. The pool is not limited to the unit types eligible for the guaranteed return, but the apartment has to be fitted out under the Rental Pool furniture package.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project also offers a 0% instalment plan during construction, a further instalment option of up to two years after completion, and a 100,000 baht booking deposit.

A development built around long-stay living

Next Point’s X-shaped layout gives 90% of apartments a view, whether towards the sea, tropical greenery or the Big Buddha. Andaman Sea views open up from the third floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development includes four swimming pools, with the rooftop infinity pool extending up to 50 metres. There is also a co-working space, an atrium courtyard, a kids’ club with video monitoring and a wellness offering including a spa, hammam, massage and gym.

Practical facilities include underground parking for 140 cars and 80 motorbikes, plus EV charging.

Branded residences without making the whole project a hotel

Next Point’s structure demonstrates how branded serviced residences can be incorporated into a larger condominium development.

Three buildings provide conventional condominium ownership, while one building provides a serviced-apartment product under the Radisson brand. This allows the development to serve different buyer and occupant profiles while keeping the Radisson brand clearly defined within its own building.

Why the model may matter for Phuket owners

For a buyer planning to use a property personally, professional management can provide an additional layer of convenience. For an owner considering rental use, structured management can reduce the need to handle every operational aspect personally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The key is to distinguish between professional management as an operational benefit and claims about investment performance. Management can support the way a property is operated and maintained, but it does not guarantee capital appreciation or resale value.

Looking ahead to Q4 2028

Construction at Next Point Condominium began on December 8, 2025, following the building permit issued in October 2025. The project has an approved Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Chanote land title.

Completion is scheduled for Q4 2028.

As Phuket continues to attract people not only for holidays but also for longer stays, developments that combine residential living, hospitality management and lifestyle facilities are becoming an important part of the island’s evolving property landscape.

Next Point Condominium provides a practical example: 372 units across four buildings, with one 118-key building operated as Radisson Serviced Apartments Rawai Phuket and three buildings offering conventional condominium ownership.

For more information, visit Next Point Condominium or the Russian-language project website.

*Prices correct at the time of publication.

Press release