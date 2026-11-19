Anyone who makes content in Thailand knows the comments: “Where is this condo?” “How much is the rent?” “Is this area good for families?” Followers are already house hunting, and they’re asking creators first.

The FazWaz Creator Programme turns those questions into income. Creators share their link, FazWaz agents close the deal, and creators earn 20% of FazWaz’s commission.

How the FazWaz Creator Programme works

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Join and get a link: Joining is free, with no follower minimum. Once FazWaz has looked at a creator’s channel, it emails a code, a link and a QR card that can be printed. Create and share: Creators can post on any platform, in any language. Followers get the FazWaz app through the creator’s link, or type the code when the app asks. FazWaz closes, creators get paid: FazWaz agents handle viewings, offers and paperwork. Creators earn 20% of FazWaz’s commission on every deal. One install, 12 months of deals: Anyone who joins through a creator counts for that creator for 12 months, on any listing.

What creators could earn

FazWaz’s commission is usually 3 to 5% of the price on a sale, and up to one month’s rent on a rental. Creators earn 20% of it.

A follower buys a 9 million baht condo in Bangkok: about 65,900 baht for the creator.

A follower rents a condo in Bangkok: about 4,700 baht for the creator.

Rent now, buy later: if a follower rents first and buys within 12 months of entering the creator’s code, the creator is paid for both.

These figures are examples, based on FazWaz’s average commission in Bangkok. A creator’s share is worked out on what FazWaz actually receives, after VAT and any split with another agency.

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See every person you bring

Each creator gets a private partner page that updates every few minutes. It shows each person they brought and how far they’ve got: installed the app, sent an enquiry, spoke with an agent, viewed a property, deal started and deal closed.

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The page also shows anyone who doesn’t count, and why, so nobody a creator brought just disappears.

Who the programme is for

Creators and influencers: lifestyle, travel, finance and expat creators whose audience asks where they live and what it costs.

lifestyle, travel, finance and expat creators whose audience asks where they live and what it costs. Community admins: Facebook groups, LINE OpenChats and Telegram channels where members are always looking for a condo.

Facebook groups, LINE OpenChats and Telegram channels where members are always looking for a condo. Relocation, visa, schools and HR: clients who need a home before they land.

clients who need a home before they land. Mortgage, interiors and moving: customers in the middle of a move who haven’t picked a property yet.

Agents outside Thailand: clients asking about Thailand that they can’t serve themselves.

What creators can make?

Creators can make what they already make and point it at a property: luxury home tours, off-plan launch reveals, move-in guides for expats, yield breakdowns, area guides, day-in-the-life videos, Thai-language local content, or before-and-after renovations.

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Need something to film? The partner page has a Properties tab. Each listing comes with a media kit and an “Ask to film it” button, and FazWaz arranges the viewing.

Getting started in four steps

Apply at fazwaz.com/creators. It takes about two minutes. Choose a code, and add a photo and a one-line headline if you like. Get your code, link and QR card by email once approved. Share your link, and watch your partner page as people join.

When posting, creators should label paid posts as ads and say they work with FazWaz.

Frequently asked questions

Do I need a real estate licence?

No. Creators introduce people; FazWaz agents handle the deal.

How many followers do I need?

None. Start with 10 followers or 10 million.

Does it cost anything to join?

No. It’s free.

Which properties count?

Any FazWaz property in Thailand, to rent or to buy. Followers can live anywhere.

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What doesn’t count?

People who were already active with FazWaz in the 90 days before the creator’s code, people who already had the app (unless FazWaz approves it), calls and chats in the app, and enquiries the property owner handles instead of a FazWaz agent.

What if two creators share the app with the same person?

The first code the app records stays with that person.

When and how am I paid?

Monthly, in baht, with a statement for each completed deal, once FazWaz has been paid. Thai withholding tax is deducted where it applies.

Can I bring in other creators?

Yes. Creators earn 5% of FazWaz’s commission on a referred creator’s first completed deal, on top of their own 20%.

Can I join without my name or photo on a page?

Yes. Say so when you apply, and FazWaz will create a code.

About FazWaz

FazWaz has helped people buy, sell and rent property in Thailand since 2015. With around 1,000 agents, the company closes more than 1,000 sales and 5,000 rentals a year.

Your followers are already looking. Apply for free at fazwaz.com/creators.

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