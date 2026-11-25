If you have put aside somewhere between 1 and 3 million baht and wondered whether it could buy you a home abroad, a new ranking says it still can, just not where you might guess. Prices in the world’s big cities keep climbing, yet a handful of countries stay genuinely open and affordable for foreign buyers, mostly in their second cities and outside the main economic hubs.

A 2026 ranking by WorldRankd lists the eight countries where foreigners get the most for their money. Georgia comes first, the only Southeast Asian entry is Cambodia, Thailand’s neighbour, and Thailand itself does not make the list.

The eight countries, ranked

The ranking scores each country on more than price alone, which is why the cheapest market is not the one on top. The figures below are approximate starting prices per square metre in selected areas, with each country’s overall score out of 100.

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Rank Country Approx. price per sqm (USD) Score 1 Georgia 1,200 to 1,500 83.0 2 Paraguay 780 to 1,177 79.8 3 Turkey 825 to 988 76.8 4 Colombia 1,150 to 2,200 73.8 5 Albania 1,000 to 1,500 70.0 6 Bulgaria 855 to 1,650 65.5 7 Egypt 876 to 1,500 56.8 8 Cambodia 1,000 to 1,500 54.8

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How the ranking was built

WorldRankd built a composite score from five factors, drawing price data from Global Property Guide and Numbeo and ownership rules from property sources across 2025 and 2026. Price carried the most weight at 30 percent, then ownership rights at 25 percent and rental return at 20 percent. Ease of purchase counted for 15 percent, and quality of life for the last 10 percent.

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That mix is why the cheapest market does not automatically win. A country with very low prices can still score below a slightly dearer rival if its ownership rules are tight or its buying process is slow.

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1. Georgia: fast paperwork and strong yields

Georgia took the top spot with 83 points. Property in the capital Tbilisi runs about 1,200 to 1,500 US dollars per square metre, with cheaper pockets in the Black Sea city of Batumi. Its real draw is speed, as a title can be registered within a day in some cases, and for a low fee.

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Foreigners can own flats and buildings, although agricultural land is restricted. WorldRankd puts gross rental yields in Tbilisi at 7 to 9 percent a year, and says Batumi gains from the tourist season. Buyers are still told to check the title and any land that comes with a house carefully.

2. Paraguay: low entry prices and open ownership

Paraguay scored 79.8. In the capital, Asunción, prices sit around 875 dollars per square metre outside the centre and about 1,177 dollars in central districts. A two-bedroom apartment in an affordable area can run roughly 40,000 to 65,000 dollars.

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Its strength is that foreigners can own a fairly wide range of property, including several types of land, subject to local exceptions. WorldRankd notes weaker infrastructure and public services than Georgia, which is part of why it lands second despite lower prices in some areas.

3. Turkey: cheap second cities and a citizenship route

Turkey scored 76.8, with low starting prices in cities such as Antalya, Mersin and Trabzon, roughly 825 to 988 dollars per square metre, while prime Istanbul runs well above that. Qualifying buyers can also apply for Turkish citizenship through a property investment of at least 400,000 dollars, held for a minimum of three years.

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That route is not automatic, since nationality, location, property type and other conditions all apply. The bigger risk is the Turkish lira, which can be volatile enough to erode returns once money is converted back to a foreign currency.

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4. Colombia: varied city markets and rental demand

Colombia scored 73.8, with comparable city prices of about 1,150 to 2,200 dollars per square metre. Medellín, Bogotá and Cali draw the most interest, each with a different mix of big-city living and more affordable pockets.

Foreigners can generally buy without Colombian citizenship or residency, as long as the financial and registration rules are followed. WorldRankd estimates gross rental yields of about 6 to 8 percent in suitable areas, before tax, management and maintenance, and flags both neighbourhood safety and peso swings as things to weigh.

5. Albania: a rising Adriatic coast

Albania scored 70.0, with starting prices of about 1,000 to 1,500 dollars per square metre in coastal towns such as Sarandë and Vlorë. The Adriatic and Ionian coast is drawing more tourists and foreign investors, which is much of the appeal.

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Foreigners can usually buy flats or buildings under the relevant laws, though some land types carry extra conditions. Gross yields are put at about 5 to 7 percent in some markets, but demand is seasonal and parts of the infrastructure are still being built out.

6. Bulgaria: a low-cost foothold inside the EU

Bulgaria scored 65.5, with prices of about 855 to 1,650 dollars per square metre in the areas compared. Houses in smaller towns can cost less per square metre than flats in the capital, Sofia.

Its main draw is European Union membership, which places the market inside EU legal frameworks. Land ownership rules still vary by nationality, and buyers from outside the EU and the European Economic Area may be able to buy flats or buildings while facing separate limits on land, sometimes handled through a Bulgarian-registered company.

7. Egypt: affordable Red Sea resort property

Egypt scored 56.8, with WorldRankd pointing to the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, where some areas start near 876 dollars per square metre. The town is a popular beach destination, so there is property to live in or rent to holidaymakers across several price levels.

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Foreign ownership comes with limits, including a cap of two properties in some cases, each no larger than 4,000 square metres, with exceptions under the law. Registering the title properly matters, since an unregistered sale contract can carry legal risk, and the Egyptian pound can swing enough to affect returns.

8. Cambodia: cheap condos, but no land

Cambodia scored 54.8 and is the only Southeast Asian country on the list. Condos in parts of Phnom Penh start around 1,000 to 1,500 dollars per square metre, and some units begin at roughly 45,000 to 75,000 dollars.

The catch is ownership. Foreigners cannot hold land directly, can only buy units above the ground floor under strata title, and foreign ownership in any one building is capped at 70 percent. Gross yields are put at about 6 to 8 percent, but liquidity, document accuracy and real demand vary by location, so buyers are urged to check the title type and project papers with an expert first.

What to check before you buy abroad

The prices in the ranking are starting points in selected areas, not national averages, and they leave out taxes, fees and transaction costs. Before sending any money, confirm that foreigners can actually hold the title, check the ownership papers and any mortgage or dispute attached, and add up the full cost rather than the headline price.

Currency risk matters too, because a falling local currency can wipe out a yield once it is changed back to baht. Owning a home abroad does not grant residency on its own, and reselling is harder in some markets, so use a licensed local property lawyer and check with the authorities before you commit.

The takeaway is simple. The lowest sticker price is rarely the best buy, and what makes a country worth it is being able to own what you pay for, and to sell it again when you choose.

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