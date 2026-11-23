A foreigner can own a house in Thailand. What a foreigner generally can’t own is the land it stands on, and with the Department of Lands now investigating more than 1,300 companies suspected of holding land for foreigners, how that land is held decides whether a buyer has a home for decades or a problem waiting for a knock on the door.

Thai law treats the building and the land as two separate things. A buyer can hold the bricks, the roof and the pool in their own name, but the land beneath them is a different matter.

The Land Code bars foreigners from owning land, with narrow exceptions. The one people quote is section 96 bis: a foreigner who brings in at least 40 million baht of qualifying investment may acquire up to one rai for a home, with the minister’s approval.

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Very few buyers use it, and for most people looking at a villa in Phuket, Samui, Hua Hin or Pattaya, it isn’t a realistic route.

Condominiums are the easy case. A foreigner can own a condo unit outright, as long as foreign ownership in the building stays within 49% of the total unit area. A house or villa on its own plot has no such quota.

So for a house, the question becomes who holds the land, and what right the buyer holds over it. The guide Can foreigners own land in Thailand? sets out the full rules, route by route.

Lease, spouse or company: the routes foreigners use

A registered lease is the standard lawful route. Thai law allows a lease of land for up to 30 years, and a lease longer than three years must be registered at the Land Office to be enforceable for its full term.

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It has two weak points. The first is the “30+30+30” seen in adverts: the renewals are promises in a contract, not registered rights, so whether they happen depends on the landowner, or the next one, honouring them decades from now.

The second is that an ordinary lease ends on the tenant’s death unless its terms show it wasn’t personal to the tenant, for example by allowing assignment or subletting. The wording is worth checking before signing.

A Thai spouse’s name is another option. Land bought in a Thai spouse’s name belongs to the Thai spouse, and the Land Office will usually ask the foreign partner to confirm in writing that the money was the spouse’s own.

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In a stable family, this can be the right choice. On its own, though, it gives the foreign partner no registered right to the land.

A Thai company was for years the default for villas. A company was set up with Thai shareholders holding the majority on paper, while the foreign buyer supplied the money and made every decision.

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Where those Thai shareholders never genuinely invested, the law calls it a nominee arrangement. It was always unlawful. What has changed is that the state is now looking for it.

Why the company route is now the risky option

On October 19, the Department of Lands told a Government House briefing that it had found 1,397 companies holding, or suspected of holding, land for the benefit of a foreigner. They cover 2,360 plots worth about 14 billion baht.

None of those are court findings yet, but the prime minister has ordered the high-risk land investigations to be concluded by December.

Under section 36 of the Foreign Business Act, both the Thai nominee and the foreigner who uses one face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of 100,000 to 1 million baht, or both. A court can also order the shareholding to end.

The land is dealt with separately. Under sections 94 and 96 of the Land Code, the Land Department sets a deadline of between 180 days and one year to sell. If the deadline passes, the department can sell the land itself and pay the price over.

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That is a forced sale, not confiscation, but it happens on the state’s timetable, not the owner’s.

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Anyone offered “the company that owns the villa”, rather than the land or the lease, should stop and take independent advice. The shares carry the company’s history with them.

Five questions to ask before paying a deposit

What title deed sits under the house? (A chanote is the strongest). Who holds that title, and is the lease registered against it at the Land Office? If a company holds the land, who are its Thai shareholders, and did they invest their own money? What happens to the buyer’s rights if they die during the lease? What happens in year 30?

A seller who answers all five quickly, with documents, is usually the one worth dealing with.

A newer, more compliant alternative

Some buyers want the lawful footing of a registered lease without its weak points on death, renewal and resale. Better-than-Freehold™ (BtF™) is a legal structure built for that gap.

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It doesn’t give a foreigner freehold land, because nothing lawful does. Instead, it builds registered security around a lease.

Under the structure, Thailand Investor Network holds legal title. The company is 100% Thai-owned property holding and management company with its own Thai-funded paid-up share capital and no foreign funding or control. There is no nominee shareholder in the chain.

A 30-year lease and a first-priority mortgage are registered at the Land Office, with an Option Agreement appended to the mortgage and a share pledge alongside. Clear Blue Security Agents, an independent Thai lawyer-led security agent, can mediate and enforce.

The Option Agreement sets the year-30 choices: a further 30-year lease on commercial terms, a sale of the freehold to a legally qualified Thai buyer, or a refund of the option premium.

SPH Trustees holds the buyer’s interest in trust. Because a corporate trustee doesn’t die, the interest can be resold by assignment and passes to heirs without Thai probate, according to BtF.

The structure is aimed at foreigners buying a house or villa, and at owners who already hold one through a Thai company and want out of the risk. For those owners, moving across takes eight to 16 weeks, which BtF expects to reduce to four to six weeks.

Whichever route a buyer chooses, the five questions come first.

Details of how BtF™ works, and which route fits a particular home, are at betterthanfreehold.com.

Remark: This article is general information, not legal advice. Thai property law changes; take advice from a qualified Thai lawyer on any specific purchase.

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