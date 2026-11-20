In partnership with FazWaz

Buyers looking at a new condo in Patong have until November 25 to decide whether to join the first round of bookings at BRISA Patong. It is Sansiri’s first condominium in the town since The Deck Patong, the developer’s 2015 condo nearer the beach, and prices start at 3.9 million baht.

Registered buyers get first choice of floors and views on November 25, and the public launch follows on December 7. The payment schedule, the number of units open to foreign buyers and the completion date have not been published yet.

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BRISA Patong in brief

BRISA Patong is a freehold condominium with 389 units in three eight-storey buildings, A, B and C, on about 4 rai. It sits on Phang Muang Sai Kor Road (Patong Sai 3) in Patong, Kathu district. Sansiri’s BRISA Patong project page puts prices at 3.9 million to 13.9 million baht.

The shared facilities centre on a 40-metre pool, with a gym, a sauna, a cold plunge and a co-working space alongside.

There are 198 parking spaces, enough for about 51% of the units. The project is part of Sansiri’s Well-Being line, which the developer markets under the concept “Living Well by the Sea”.

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Residents also share a garden that Sansiri calls the Sansiri Backyard.

Units range from 30.25 to 70.75 sq m in four layouts. The counts below are estimates based on Sansiri’s room-mix shares:

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One bed, one bath, 30.25 to 34 sq m: 70%, about 272 units

One bed with a big terrace, 41.25 sq m: 5%, about 19 units

Two bed, one bath, 48.50 to 55.75 sq m: 10%, about 39 units

Two bed, two bath, 61.25 to 70.75 sq m: 15%, about 58 units

Sansiri’s project page shows that some two-bedroom units on the lowest floor open onto the pool or garden. Sansiri also says prices, sizes and unit positions may change before launch. Buyers who can’t get to the sales gallery can walk through Sansiri’s first 360-degree show unit tour and a second show unit tour online.

Get the BRISA Patong price list Prices, floor plans and availability from FazWaz. Leave this empty Full name Mobile number +66 Thailand +44 United Kingdom +1 USA / Canada +61 Australia +49 Germany +7 Russia / Kazakhstan +86 China +91 India +33 France +31 Netherlands +65 Singapore +81 Japan +93 Afghanistan +355 Albania +213 Algeria +54 Argentina +374 Armenia +43 Austria +994 Azerbaijan +973 Bahrain +880 Bangladesh +375 Belarus +32 Belgium +591 Bolivia +55 Brazil +359 Bulgaria +855 Cambodia +56 Chile +57 Colombia +506 Costa Rica +385 Croatia +357 Cyprus +420 Czechia +45 Denmark +20 Egypt +372 Estonia +358 Finland +995 Georgia +30 Greece +852 Hong Kong +36 Hungary +354 Iceland +62 Indonesia +98 Iran +964 Iraq +353 Ireland +972 Israel +39 Italy +962 Jordan +254 Kenya +965 Kuwait +856 Laos +371 Latvia +961 Lebanon +370 Lithuania +352 Luxembourg +60 Malaysia +960 Maldives +52 Mexico +976 Mongolia +212 Morocco +95 Myanmar +977 Nepal +64 New Zealand +234 Nigeria +47 Norway +968 Oman +92 Pakistan +63 Philippines +48 Poland +351 Portugal +974 Qatar +40 Romania +966 Saudi Arabia +381 Serbia +421 Slovakia +386 Slovenia +27 South Africa +82 South Korea +34 Spain +94 Sri Lanka +46 Sweden +41 Switzerland +886 Taiwan +90 Turkey +971 UAE +380 Ukraine +998 Uzbekistan +84 Vietnam +66 Email How should FazWaz contact you? WhatsApp LINE Telegram WeChat Email Budget Not sure yet Under ฿3M ฿3M to ฿5M ฿5M to ฿10M ฿10M to ฿20M Over ฿20M Buying for Personal use Investment

The developer: Sansiri’s record in Phuket

Sansiri is one of Thailand’s largest housebuilders. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand as SIRI and sits in the SET100 index. It has worked in Phuket since 2011 and has built more than 20 projects on the island, a mix of houses, townhomes and condos. Sources give different exact totals.

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In November 2024, Sansiri said its current Phuket projects were worth 26 billion baht and that it aimed to launch 27 more over five years, The Thaiger reported.

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Its first Phuket condos went up in Kathu, on the other side of the hill from Patong. In 2011, C9 Hotelworks reported the launch of dcondo in Kathu, a 560 million baht project. By 2014, dcondo Creek, with 806 units in four eight-storey buildings, was complete. It was the third dcondo in Phuket to finish, after dcondo Kathu and dcondo Kathu-Patong.

The Deck Patong is the closest comparison. When it launched in July 2013, it had 270 units in two seven-storey buildings, priced at 2.9 million to 11.4 million baht, and a target of being ready to occupy by mid-2015. By July 2015, Sansiri reported that construction was 100% complete, with ownership transfers set for August 7 to 9 that year.

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More recently, the Bangkok Post reported in August 2025 that two of Sansiri’s Phuket condos, THE BASE Bukit and THE BASE Rise, were completed ahead of schedule. The Thaiger found no English-language reports of delays on Sansiri projects in Phuket. Thai-language consumer complaint records were not checked.

In January 2026, Sansiri told Kaohoon International that dcondo reef had sold out by the end of 2025. It also said transfers at CANVAS Cherngtalay to buyers from Russia, China and Europe had “nearly filled the foreign quota”. That matters for anyone counting on a foreign-quota unit at BRISA.

A month earlier, Sansiri said THE BASE Cherngtalay was 90% sold and CANVAS Cherngtalay 70% sold, according to its update on its Phuket projects.

For 2025, Sansiri’s SET company snapshot shows net presales of 41,700 million baht, up 2%, and net profit of 4,513 million baht, down 14%. According to Kaohoon International, the company reported revenue of 8,638 million baht in the third quarter of 2026 and net profit of 1,258 million baht, up 25.7% year on year.

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Living there: Patong from a resident’s point of view

The site is inland on Patong Sai 3, close to the road out towards Kathu, rather than on the beachfront strip. All distances below come from Sansiri’s location map.

Beach, shopping and nightlife

Patong Beach is 900 metres away. Jungceylon, the town’s main shopping mall, is 350 metres away, Central Patong is 800 metres and Banana Walk is 1.3 kilometres. For a bigger shop, Central Phuket is 7.4 kilometres away.

Bangla Road, Patong’s nightlife street, is also 900 metres away, the same distance as the beach. Buyers who mind late-night noise should visit the site in the evening before booking.

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For quieter sand, Freedom Beach is 3.4 kilometres away, Tri Trang Beach 4.6 kilometres and Paradise Beach 5.7 kilometres. Patong Pier, for boat trips, is 1.4 kilometres away.

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Schools

Sansiri’s location map lists no schools, and The Thaiger found no published distances from the site. Families will be looking over the hill in Kathu district, where QSI International School of Phuket and Kajonkiet International School Phuket are based.

When Kajonkiet announced its international school in Kathu, it said it would teach a British curriculum, starting with children aged three to 12 and adding secondary classes later. Families should time the school run at rush hour before they commit. For more options, The Thaiger’s guide to the top-rated international schools in Phuket includes British International School, Phuket.

Hospitals

Patong Hospital is 1 kilometre from the site. The larger private hospitals are on the other side of the hill: Wattanapat Hospital Phuket is 10.9 kilometres away and Bangkok Hospital Phuket is 12.9 kilometres. Vachira Phuket Hospital is 13.8 kilometres away.

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Getting around, and the Patong tunnel

Phuket International Airport is 24.8 kilometres away. Every trip out of Patong goes over the hill road to Kathu, which the Expressway Authority of Thailand says takes about 30 minutes today.

That should change with the Kathu to Patong expressway. It will run 3.98 kilometres, including a 1.85-kilometre tunnel, and the authority expects it to cut the drive to about five minutes. A Cabinet decision is expected in December, with construction to start in October 2027 and the road targeted to open in October 2031.

The Thaiger could not find published flood information for the BRISA site.

Prices against the area

The cheapest unit, a 30.25 sq m one-bed at 3.9 million baht, works out at about 128,000 baht per sq m. Prices for the other layouts are in the full price list, which is not yet published, so they can’t yet be compared per sq m.

For comparison, these are FazWaz Group asking prices for condos at The Deck Patong on October 13, 2026:

Studio, 33 sq m: about 148,000 baht per sq m

One bed, 44 sq m: about 125,000 baht per sq m

One bed, 55 sq m: about 136,000 baht per sq m

Two bed, 75 sq m: about 172,000 baht per sq m

The cheapest unit listed at The Deck was a 33 sq m studio at 4.9 million baht. Units there launched at 2.9 million to 11.4 million baht in 2013, and studios are now listed at 4.9 million to 5.4 million baht (FazWaz Group listings, November 2026). On October 13, 34 units at The Deck were listed for rent, from 25,000 baht a month.

Across the town, the median asking price for resale condos for sale in Patong was 109,200 baht per sq m, and for new units sold by developers 174,300 baht per sq m (FazWaz Group listings, November 2026). All of these are asking prices, not sale prices.

Who is looking in Patong

Between May and October 2026, FazWaz Group logged 2,060 property enquiries for Patong from 1,192 people. Of those, 31% were about buying and 69% about renting. Across Phuket as a whole, 25% were about buying.

About a third of the enquiries came from people already in Thailand, a group that includes expats living here. The rest came from abroad, led by the United States (8.9%), France (7.2%), Australia (6.6%), the United Kingdom (6.2%) and Russia (5.3%). Russia ranks second across Phuket but sixth in Patong.

Among enquiries about buying, 36% came from Thailand, 10% from the United States and 8.7% from Australia. The median stated purchase budget in Patong was 5.3 million baht, above BRISA’s 3.9 million baht starting price. The median rent budget was 29,000 baht a month. (Data: FazWaz Group enquiries, May to October 2026.)

What buyers should check

BRISA Patong is freehold, so buyers own the unit outright. Our guide to freehold and leasehold in Thailand explains the difference. Under the Condominium Act, foreigners can own up to 49% of the total floor area. Sansiri has not yet published how many foreign-quota units are offered or how they are split across the three buildings. Our guide to what the foreign quota means for buyers explains why that matters.

The payment schedule and who pays the transfer fee are also not yet published. Buyers can read how transfer fees work and who usually pays them. The construction start has not been announced, so this is an off-plan purchase. Our guide to buying off-plan or completed covers what protects a buyer if completion slips, and there’s more in our guide to buying property in Phuket.

Key dates

November 12: price list released and pre-booking opens

November 13: sales gallery opens

November 25: exclusive booking for registered buyers (terms not yet published)

December 7: Grand Opening, the public launch

Construction start and completion: not yet published

Questions to ask before booking

How many units are in the foreign quota, and in which buildings?

What deposit is due on November 25, and is it refundable?

What is the payment schedule up to transfer?

What completion date does the contract state, and what compensation applies if it slips?

Who pays the transfer fee and other transfer costs?

What will the common-area fee and sinking fund be?

What is the price per sq m for the floor and view being offered?

Sansiri’s call centre is on 1685. Buyers who want the full figures before November 25 can register for the BRISA Patong price list on FazWaz. More new developments are covered on Thaiger Property.