BRISA Patong by Sansiri, the latest condo in the sub-district from developer Sansiri, had more than 90% reserved on the first day of sales, according to the company. The low-rise development was close to selling out by the end of that day.

Thai and international buyers arrived from morning to evening on the opening day to secure their reservations. The response was strong enough to leave the project on the verge of a sell-out within its first day.

The company says the demand reflects buyers’ confidence in the Sansiri brand and in the development’s location on Patong Sai 3 Road. The site is 350 metres from Jungceylon Shopping Centre and 900 metres from Patong Beach, a combination that appeals to both holiday buyers and investors.

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Starting prices range from 3.9 million baht to 13.9 million baht.*

Only a limited number of units remain, and the team is encouraging anyone interested to reserve before the development sells out. For more information, call 1685 or add Sansiri on LINE.

Project details

Category Details Project name BRISA Patong by Sansiri Developer Sansiri Public Company Limited Location Patong Sai 3 Road, Phuket Project type Low-rise condominium with three eight-storey buildings Unit types One and two-bedroom units, including Big Terrace layouts

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