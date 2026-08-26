Zelenskyy thanks Anutin for Ukraine Independence Day wishes

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 26, 2026, 4:34 PM
1 minute read
Zelenskyy thanks Anutin for Ukraine Independence Day wishes | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: Володимир Зеленський﻿

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul today, August 26, after the Thai leader sent his congratulations and best wishes to Ukraine on its Independence Day, celebrated on August 24.

Anutin sent the message on behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of Thailand, addressing his wishes to Zelenskyy and, through the Ukrainian president, to the people of Ukraine.

The prime minister said Thailand highly valued the longstanding friendship and cordial relations between the two countries. He expressed hopes of working closely with Zelenskyy to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance mutually beneficial cooperation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Anutin Charnvirakul for his message marking 35 years since the restoration of Ukraine’s independence.
Photo via @ZelenskyyUa on X

Anutin also highlighted the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Ukraine.

As the two countries mark the anniversary, Anutin reaffirmed Thailand’s respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Zelenskyy responded to the message in a post on his X account today, thanking the Thai prime minister for recognising Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, for your warm wishes to the people of Ukraine on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of our independence.”

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The Ukrainian president then turned to the relationship between the two countries, saying there was further potential for cooperation.

“Ukraine and Thailand have much more to explore and achieve together.”

Zelenskyy added that he was pleased that the two countries shared an ambition to further develop their relations and create opportunities for their countries and peoples.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 26, 2026, 4:34 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.