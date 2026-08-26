Zelenskyy thanks Anutin for Ukraine Independence Day wishes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul today, August 26, after the Thai leader sent his congratulations and best wishes to Ukraine on its Independence Day, celebrated on August 24.

Anutin sent the message on behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of Thailand, addressing his wishes to Zelenskyy and, through the Ukrainian president, to the people of Ukraine.

The prime minister said Thailand highly valued the longstanding friendship and cordial relations between the two countries. He expressed hopes of working closely with Zelenskyy to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance mutually beneficial cooperation.

Anutin also highlighted the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Ukraine.

As the two countries mark the anniversary, Anutin reaffirmed Thailand’s respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Zelenskyy responded to the message in a post on his X account today, thanking the Thai prime minister for recognising Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, for your warm wishes to the people of Ukraine on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of our independence.”

Thank you, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, for your warm wishes to the people of Ukraine on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of our independence. Ukraine and Thailand have much more to explore and achieve together. I am glad that we share the ambition to unlock the… pic.twitter.com/cFK9yp2B2k — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 25, 2026

The Ukrainian president then turned to the relationship between the two countries, saying there was further potential for cooperation.

“Ukraine and Thailand have much more to explore and achieve together.”

Zelenskyy added that he was pleased that the two countries shared an ambition to further develop their relations and create opportunities for their countries and peoples.

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