Young oil palm worker fatally attacked by crocodile while trapping crabs in Malaysia

Photo: KhaoSod.

A disturbing incident unfolded in Malaysia when a 23 year old oil palm plantation worker was attacked and killed by a crocodile in front of his three friends. The group, who had been trapping crabs off the coast of Kampung Tinagian, Lahad Datu district, could only watch in horror as the reptile lunged at their companion.

The young man was seized by the large creature while the group was engrossed in trapping crabs in the early hours of Wednesday, September 20.

District Police Chief Superintendent Rohan Shah Ahmad reported that the three friends could only watch the attack, which happened in a split second.”

“The unfortunate man was dragged under the water by the crocodile before his friends could react.”

The man’s body was later found face down on the coast near a military camp in Kampung Tanjung Batu, approximately 4.8 kilometres from the site of the attack. Local media reported the body was found at 7.20am on the same day. Superintendent Rohan added that the deceased was a foreigner.

Preliminary post-mortem results revealed severe bite marks on the man’s head and left arm, as well as deep scratch marks on his chest and back. However, a detailed autopsy will be conducted by the Forensics Department of Lahad Datu Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

Superintendent Rohan revealed that it was the first crocodile attack in Lahad Datu this year.

“We urge the community, especially those involved in activities at sea or rivers, to be particularly cautious.”

Recently, in eastern Malaysia’s Sabah state, a 12 year old boy was fatally attacked by a crocodile. His lifeless body was found approximately 2 kilometres from where he was last seen. Read more HERE.

