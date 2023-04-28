Drunk woman in Taiwan undresses in 7-Eleven, sparks heated online debate

Image courtesy of Sanook

A drunk woman recently caused quite a stir in a convenience store, according to a viral video shared on the popular Taiwanese forum, Dcard. The 29-second clip, titled “Idiotic… taking off her clothes in 7-Eleven,” has sparked heated debate among netizens.

The video features a young woman with long hair, who is seen sitting near the entrance of the store, gradually undressing one item of clothing at a time. This includes her top and undergarments, which she tosses to the floor, seemingly without a care for the reactions of those around her. Eventually, she is left completely naked, clutching her knees to her chest, and sobbing in apparent distress. Her demeanour seems to be one of emotional instability, with no hesitation in crawling and lying on the floor in such a dishevelled state, reports Sanook.

According to reports, three police officers were called to the scene to handle the situation. One of them kindly picked up the discarded clothing and covered the young woman’s body. The person who uploaded the video also commented…

“Drinking in public like this is what a true disaster looks like… No matter how sad I am, I would drink at home. Otherwise, no one would ever marry me in this life.”

The video has triggered a flurry of debate among netizens, with some expressing sympathy for the young woman and her predicament, while others expressed shock and disapproval at her actions. Some of the comments read, “Imagine the regrets she’ll have when she wakes up,” “Once she sobers up, she might not have the courage to go to the police station to explain,” “No matter how drunk, stripping in public is not acceptable,” and “Waking up after such an episode must be incredibly embarrassing.”