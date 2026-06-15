Woman refused to smuggle goods from Thailand kidnapped, raped in UK

A London man who kidnapped, raped, and tortured a woman as she returned from Thailand has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, plus a six-year extended licence period, at Isleworth Crown Court.

Residing in Wandsworth, south London, 34 year old Gagandeep Singh will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 18 years and will be deported with no right of re-entry to the UK upon his release.

Singh was found guilty in February of two counts of rape, false imprisonment, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and kidnap following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court. He was sentenced on June 12.

The rapist, understood to be of Indian origin, was identified through DNA evidence while already on remand for an unrelated offence.

The court heard that the victim became suspicious in June 2024 when she was asked to transport a suitcase containing unknown items from Thailand to the UK. She refused. On her arrival at Birmingham Airport, she was forced into a car by masked men and driven to London.

She was taken to a house in Hanwell, West London, where she was subjected to more than a day of violence and rape by Singh before being released. She was threatened not to report what had happened.

The victim confided in her mother in the hours after her release, but was initially unable to disclose the full extent of the attack. Her mother contacted the police. It took a further six weeks before the victim was able to provide a full account to officers.

Clothing the victim had been wearing at the time of the kidnapping had been kept by her mother for forensic examination. DNA testing returned a one-in-a-million match to Singh, who was at that time in custody on remand.

He was arrested and interviewed, but gave no comment responses to all questions. The DNA evidence, combined with the victim’s testimony, was sufficient to secure charges.

Singh was sentenced to 28 years in prison, followed by a six-year extended licence period at Isleworth Crown Court on June 12. He will not be considered for parole until he has served a minimum of 18 years. Upon release, he will be deported from the UK with no right of re-entry.