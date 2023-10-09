Wedding venue vandalism: Thai event company suffers 500,000 baht loss

Photo: KhaoSod

An outdoor wedding venue in Jiangsu province, China, was stripped bare overnight, leaving the event organisers aghast and with an estimated 51,000 baht in losses. The preparation of the venue by the event company had taken seven hours, starting at 8pm and ending at 3am the following day.

By the time staff returned at 7am, the place was unrecognisable, with most of the decor and flowers gone, signifying wedding venue vandalism.

According to reports, the company had painstakingly arranged the venue to delight the bride and groom. Unfortunately, they returned to find it bare, with not even a single nut left.

An official couldn’t hold back his anger.

“All the decorative accessories and flowers vanished within a few hours!

Upon investigation, it was found that some of the missing items were in the homes of nearby villagers, while the rest were presumably sold off.

The staff noted that it took them seven hours to prepare the venue, only for it to be destroyed in four. They estimate the damage could be as high as 10,000 yuan (51,000 baht). The loss of equipment will also affect the company’s operations and future weddings. The company has reported the wedding venue vandalism to the police and an investigation is ongoing, reported KhaoSod.

The incident has sparked a heated debate amongst netizens.

“Could these items really be taken home?”

“This is a complete disrespect to the bride and groom’s families, is this revenge?”

“Is this the work of someone’s ex?”

