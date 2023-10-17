Mourning monkey moment: Emotional video grips india (video)

Picture of heartbroken monkey courtesy of KhaoSod.

The social media community in India has been swept up in a wave of emotion following the release of a video clip depicting a grieving monkey refusing to leave the lifeless body of a man who used to feed it.

The video, which has since gone viral, offers a poignant glimpse into the profound bond shared by this interspecies duo.

The deceased man, identified as Ramkunwar Singh, had been providing bread to the monkey for the past two months in Amroha, a city in northern India. The pair reportedly spent quality time together daily.

The viral clip, shared through Twitter, captures the heart-wrenching sight of the monkey holding onto Singh’s covered body as his relatives transported it over 40 kilometres for the cremation ceremony by the river.

The monkey, seemingly in deep mourning, remained nearby as Singh’s family prepared the funeral pyre according to local customs.

Further reports indicate that the grieving monkey was visibly upset by Singh’s departure, lying listlessly on the road at the spot where they usually met. The monkey’s sorrowful expression and visible tear stains added to the overall melancholy of the scene.

Rohit Kumar, the farmer’s nephew, revealed that the monkey seemed inconsolable after his uncle’s death, reported the Times of India.

“It clung to the bier on which the body was kept. There were tears in its eyes and it remained near the pyre until the last rites were concluded.

“Even after getting back, the monkey seemed desolate and refrained from eating anything on Tuesday. It was only on Wednesday afternoon when we offered it some food that it finally ate. Finally, on Thursday, it went back to the forest.”

The video of the mourning monkey has resonated with viewers worldwide, with many deeply moved by its demonstration of grief. The poignant footage serves as a stark reminder of the depth of bonds that can form between humans and animals.

Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.