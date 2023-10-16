Vietnamese man saves small change for two years, surprising wife with 69,000 baht motorcycle

Photo taken from Khaosod

An astonishing act of love has gone viral on Vietnamese social media. A 36 year old Vietnamese man named Phan Van Duek, residing in Ho Chi Minh City, took a backpack filled with cash, weighing over 11 kilogrammes, to a motorcycle shop.

Phan had been saving for over two years to surprise his wife with a new motorcycle. The cash, which amounted to more than 32.7 million dong (48,500 baht), left the shop employees astounded.

Phan explained that his diligent savings resulted from a simple strategy. Each time his wife returned from the market with change, he would ask her to save it.

Even though the amounts were small, he believed that regular savings would eventually accumulate to a substantial sum. This saving habit allowed the couple to put away between 700,000 and 1 million dong (1,000 to 1,400 baht) every month.

Before heading to the motorcycle store, Phan neatly arranged the saved cash into piles and placed them in a cardboard box for a photo, creating a memorable keepsake.

Upon reaching the store, he chose a model priced at 47 million dong (69,000 baht) for his wife. Since the saved cash was not sufficient to cover the total cost, he transferred the remainder, reported Khaosod.

The shop’s employees, taken aback by the sight of the backpack filled with cash, had to use a money-counting machine for over two hours to tally the total. Meanwhile, many people inquired about Phan’s saving habits.

This wasn’t the first time the Vietnamese man had managed to save a significant amount of money. He previously had saved and used his money to purchase another vehicle. However, noticing that his wife’s motorcycle was showing signs of age, he decided to spend his two-year savings on a new motorcycle as a gift for her.

