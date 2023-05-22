Venezuelan woman befriends boyfriend’s mistress, shares happy life online

PHOTO via Sanook

In an unusual turn of events, a Venezuelan woman has chosen to become friends with her boyfriend’s other woman after discovering the affair. Rather than being hostile or confrontational, she embraced the reality of their shared relationship with the same man.

The third party often becomes the target of societal scorn for creating tensions within a couple’s relationship. However, this young Venezuelan woman, “Sophia,” has recently caused a stir on social media after posting a cheerful photo of herself with another woman on her Facebook page, tagging the woman and openly admitting that she is her boyfriend’s “mistress.”

Sophia acknowledged that they both share the same boyfriend, as she learned this other woman was taking care of her boyfriend in ways that Sophia herself could not.

Sophia discovered her boyfriend’s infidelity while checking his WhatsApp messages. Rather than confronting her partner or feeling jealous, she quietly reached out to her boyfriend’s “mistress” and ultimately forged a unique friendship, Sanook reported. Sophia said…

“She regularly sends him WhatsApp messages, making him feel loved, and that means more to me than anything else. When I can’t be with him, she’s there, taking care of him and spending time with him, giving him all the love he deserves.”

Nevertheless, her post was met with harsh criticism from the online community. It quickly went viral, garnering more than 2,600 comments within minutes of being published. Many netizens demanded that Sophia reveal the face of the “lucky” boyfriend, while others questioned whether the whole story was just a content creation.

In a world where social norms dictate that infidelity should be met with hostility, Sophia’s unique response to the situation has stirred up quite a debate. Her decision to befriend her boyfriend’s mistress rather than succumb to jealousy has left many people intrigued and questioning societal expectations in relationships.