Tragic lawnmower accident kills sleeping woman in California park

Picture courtesy of ABC 10

In a tragic accident, a 27 year old woman was killed when she was run over by a lawnmower in Modesto, California. The woman, Christine Chavez, who was homeless at the time, was sleeping under tall weeds in Beard Brook Park when a park employee unknowingly drove over her. The incident took place on July 8.

Christine’s father, Christopher Chavez, discovered parts of his daughter scattered in the grass. He said…

“I went there and I still have pieces of bones, like pieces of her skull and some teeth. It’s terrible.”

Christopher expressed his devastation, unable to comprehend how his daughter suffered such a traumatising death. Christine’s sister, Esmeralda Chavez, said…

“It hurts so much that she was just sleeping, not doing any harm to anyone.”

Her 33 year old brother, Randy Chavez, also mourned her loss, remembering Christina as a sweet soul who loved freedom and had a big, pure heart. Known for her love for singing and writing poetry, Christina aspired to become famous one day.

E&J Gallo Winery, the owners of the park, explained that the landscaping staff didn’t see Christine who was hidden among the tall grass. The company had just bought the 12-acre park, one day before Christine’s unfortunate death. They had employed a landscaping contractor to eradicate weeds and carry out fire prevention tasks, reported The Sun. The company said…

“On Saturday, July 8, 2023, a landscaping contractor was hired to perform weed abatement and fire prevention services.

“There was an accident at approximately 12pm involving the contractor’s tractor and an individual who was not visible and laying in a tall, weeded area.

“The contractor immediately contacted the Modesto Police Department, and upon arrival, MPD officers declared the individual was deceased.

“Gallo expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the victim.”

Grover Landscaping Services, the contracting company, shared their deepest regrets about the incident and pledged their full cooperation with the police in the investigations involving Christine’s death.

Follow us on :













The lawnmower operator was driving a John Deere tractor. He noticed Christine only after he had driven over her in this horrifying accident.

Christine’s nine year old daughter is now being cared for by the family. The family has launched a GoFundMe seeking justice for Christine.