Prominent New York oncologist Krystal Cascetta killed her baby, self

Krystal Cascetta killed her infant and then herself in New York. (via Sarkari Exam)

Renowned oncologist Dr Krystal Cascetta from New York fatally shot her four-month-old child before turning the weapon on herself at their luxurious residence. Investigations by the local police have yet to uncover a motive that could explain the stunning tragedy.

Dr Cascetta, a 40 year old specialist in cancer treatments, worked at Mount Sinai’s medical university. The gruesome incident occurred at her residence in the town of Somers, around 80 kilometres from New York City, on the morning of August 5. Local police, treating the scene as a murder-suicide, were called to the house following two gunshots reported by another resident, reports Detective Steven Nevel.

“Emergency calls were made to 911 by another occupant of the home after hearing a loud noise, believed to be a gunshot. Running to check, before they could reach the room, a second gunshot was heard.”

Upon forcing open the locked door, the unidentified resident who called in the horrific scene discovered the lifeless bodies of the mother and child. Further details revealed on the following Sunday confirm the deceased infant as Cascetta’s only child, believed to be approximately four months old.

Profiled on Mount Sinai’s hospital website, the late Dr Cascetta made significant strides in the field, focusing on the treatment of breast cancer, bone cancer, gastrointestinal malignancies, and gynecologic malignancies. She served as the head of the Cancer and Blood Disorder Center and was an assistant professor in haematology and oncology at the hospital’s medical school.

At the time, her parents were in the same house, while her husband was absent.

Neighbours of Cascetta reported to local media that they witnessed ambulances and police cars rushing to her residence at least twice during the past two to three months. The exact reasons for this remained unknown.

After the news was made public, previous patients of Dr Cascetta shared their condolences and appreciation for her work online. One user posted a description of her.

“[She was a] stellar professional, intelligent, and always dedicated to her patients.”

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.