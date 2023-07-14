Prolonged heatwaves grip US and Europe, raising health concerns

Picture courtesy of Ross D. Franklin, AP.

A prolonged heatwave prompted an urgent warning by the US National Weather Service (NWS) for over 115 million citizens. Notably, the city of Phoenix, Arizona has endured consecutive high temperatures over 43 degrees Celsius for 13 days, with signs of breaking a record of over 18 days of consecutive heat, starting Tuesday, July 18.

Overall, the entire nation is experiencing temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius. However, it is speculated in certain regions of the southern plains, including 24 districts in northeast Texas, that the temperature may reach up to 46 degrees Celsius, providing unpleasantly warm temperatures even at night as high as 32 degrees Celsius.

El Paso, Texas reached temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius for an ongoing duration of 27 days, smashing a previous record of 23 days, in July 1994. Furthermore, Las Vegas, Nevada is expected to register a record-breaking 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday, July 16.

The authorities urge people to be cautious, avoid spending long periods outdoors during peak sun periods, and ensure sufficient water intake. They also emphasised not to leave pets or children behind in locked vehicles. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disclosed that approximately 700 deaths annually in the US can be associated with heat-related causes, reported the BBC.

In addition to the US, numerous European countries face similar heatwaves, especially in Spain, France, Greece, Croatia, and Turkey, where temperatures could surge to over 40 degrees Celsius. Italy reported cases of people and tourists losing consciousness due to heat stroke, with at least one fatality reported.

Meanwhile, the global average temperature last week hit 17.23 degrees Celsius, being recorded as the highest known temperature.

This week, a severe heatwave, dubbed ‘Cerberus‘ after the three-headed dog from Greek mythology, has been spreading across Europe, and North Africa, with possible record-breaking temperatures. Countries including Spain, France, Greece, Croatia, and Turkey, are anticipated to experience temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. To read more click HERE.