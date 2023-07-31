Late-night discovery of deserted pushchair sparks online debate on potential dangers

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Nancy Walsh, a property agent from South Carolina, USA, recently shared an unnerving run-in with an isolated pushchair during a late-night drive. In a chilling encounter, she was navigating a deserted alley and stumbled upon an abandoned pushchair on the roadside. Although she was terrified that a child had been left alone, she warned social media users to never leave their cars in such situations, sparking a heated debate online.

The worrying sight of the lone pushchair gave rise to a fear that a child might be in danger, abandoned inside on the darkened street. Eventually, Walsh called an emergency rescue unit and the police to investigate and help. Following the distressing encounter, she urged everyone never to exit their vehicles if they ever witness a pushchair, a car seat, or any child-related situation in deserted and distant locations.

However, she didn’t disclose what the result was after the authorities arrived, reported KaoSod.

Walsh’s cautionary post garnered attention, having been shared 120,000 times and liked 44,000 times. It contained a photograph showing her car parked in the middle of the road, illuminating a lone pushchair that had been left in the bushes beside the road. It was impossible to tell whether it contained a child or was merely an empty discarded pushchair.

It was an unnerving moment, as Walsh fretted over the possibility of an abandoned child in the pushchair, at risk of harm. Initially, she considered rushing to help, but suspicion struck her that it could be a criminal gang’s trap.

Following the viral spread of Walsh’s warning post, Internet users joined in a spirited debate. Some agreed with her, believing it was a deliberately set situation, a trap using the pushchair as bait, with the criminals hiding in the bushes waiting to rob the car or the occupants.

Other commenters disagreed, feeling she was overthinking the incident, arguing that an underlying malicious plan was unlikely. For them, if indeed, a baby had been left alone in the pushchair, it presented a pressing situation as the child would be in real danger.

One netizen said…

“Are we overthinking this? I know it could be dangerous, but as a mother, I would go check.”

Someone else retorted…

“Don’t put yourself in harm’s way by trying to be a hero.”