Couple find rare pearl in dinner; turn it into unique engagement ring

Picture courtesy of Sandy Sikorski

An exceptional one-in-a-million encounter occurred when an American couple discovered a precious pearl in their seafood dinner, an event so rare it makes their subsequent decision to encase this fortune into an engagement ring even more significant.

In a twist of fate, an American duo, known as Sandy Sikorski and Ken Steinkamp, was dining with their family and friends in a local restaurant. As Sandy reached for the final oyster on her plate, she encountered a hard, round object. Initially clueless, she carefully laid it on her hand for further examination. It was thought to possibly be a tooth but upon closer inspection, it was identified as a pearl measuring approximately 9.8 millimetres in diameter, reported KhaoSod.

Having confirmed the authenticity of the pearl by a jeweller, they were astounded to learn that the odds of finding such a gem were roughly one in a million. Furthermore, the jeweller stressed that to naturally produce a pearl of this weight and size, one should expect it to take no less than 50 years.

Follow us on :













Recently, Sandy was proposed to by her boyfriend of four years. As a memento of their unique encounter, they decided to customise this special pearl into an engagement ring. They even returned to the restaurant where they made their fortune to mark this important event. The proprietor of the restaurant shared this sweet anecdote on Instagram, which subsequently led netizens to join in and wish the couple eternal happiness as they embark on their married life.

In May, a lucky woman in Chon Buri found a valuable pearl inside a large search oyster purchased from a local market. The resident, Thevalee Sitonwong, discovered the stunning orange pearl while preparing a meal for her and her husband. Thevalee revealed that she and her husband had gone to the market to buy some ingredients for their dinner, which included a popular Thai dish named Som Tum. To read more click HERE