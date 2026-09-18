US warns Americans to exercise increased caution in Cambodia

The US Department of State has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Cambodia, urging visitors to exercise increased caution because of crime, unrest and unexploded ordnance.

The advisory, issued on September 15, also places areas within 50 kilometres of the Cambodia-Thailand border at Level 4, Do Not Travel, because of ongoing military tensions and the risk of armed conflict.

The State Department said armed conflict along the border has led to reports of civilian casualties and advised travellers to avoid non-essential travel within 50 kilometres until further notice.

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It also warned that the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to Americans in the affected area.

Elsewhere in Cambodia, travellers were advised to exercise increased caution in Phnom Penh due to crime.

Street crime, particularly phone and bag snatchings, occurs frequently in areas where foreigners gather, according to the advisory. Travellers were advised not to physically resist robbery attempts because doing so could result in injury.

The State Department also warned that violent crimes, including sexual assault and homicide, occur in Cambodia and can sometimes involve foreign victims.

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Travellers were separately urged to exercise increased caution in Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Pursat, Siem Reap, Pailin, Kampong Thom and Preah Vihear provinces because of landmines and unexploded ordnance, which are found in remote areas.

Americans travelling to Cambodia were advised to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which allows the US embassy to send alerts and contact travellers or their emergency contacts during an emergency.

The State Department also recommended reviewing security and health information before travelling and strongly advised visitors to purchase travel insurance covering evacuation assistance, medical care and trip cancellation.

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