Wedding controversy: Unusual bride’s appearance sparks online debates over Chinese marriage

In the wake of a wedding taking place in Anhui, China, the appearance of the bride triggered various reactions, igniting debates online. Eyebrows were raised as she was perceived to be an odd pair for her exceedingly handsome groom, prompting speculations regarding her mental well-being, and stirring wedding controversy.

Deciding to tie the knot is typically a substantial chapter in one’s life, involving a thorough evaluation of various attributes, including financial background, emotional compatibility, and physical appearance. The latter gained attention after a recent wedding sparked extensive discussions owing to the stark disparity in appearance between the bride and the groom.

The couple’s photographs, distributed on social networking platforms, reveal a simplistic picture. The attractive groom dressed in a white shirt with a red flower on his chest, whereas the bride adorned a simple red dress with dishevelled hair and no makeup, seemingly uncharacteristic for the most critical day of her life.

The disparity in appearance between the bride and the groom caught widespread attention, stirring curiosity and even horror among onlookers. While the groom boasted good looks, the bride was the exact opposite. The contrast made some suspect that she might be having intellectual impairments.

The story has sparked heated discussions on social media. While some criticized the union as one devoid of love, others felt that the bride was not deserving of the groom. Their belief rested on the speculation that the bride might come from a prosperous family, and the groom agreed to marry her, presuming the assets he would acquire would outweigh the ordeal.

Once these debates on the matter escalated online causing a heated wedding controversy, the attractive groom publicly clarified that he did not marry out of greed for wealth. Instead, he stated that his parents insisted on his marriage. As an obedient son, he did not wish to cause any worry to his parents. Moreover, he considered himself to be at the age to get married. Hence, he decided to proceed with this marriage. He also confessed his love for his wife, irrespective of her appearance, reported Sanook.

Nevertheless, after the groom’s clarification, some online commenters heated up the wedding controversy debate again. Some were of the view that even though parents might suggest marriage, the ultimate decision rests with the individual. These sceptics also accused the groom, considering his conditions, of being capable to marry a better match.

“Even if my parents urge me to get married, I’d still make my final decision. I don’t quite trust what this groom is saying. With his conditions, it is obvious he could marry a better wife.”

“I’m not lookism. I just find this bride very abnormal. She looks like a mentally disabled person.”

“It seems like a temporary wedding ceremony where the bride doesn’t even have makeup or a wedding dress.”