Mexican munchies: Bear-y hungry black bear crashes Chipinque picnic (video)

Black Bear Joins Family Picnic Photo By : angelachaapa on TikTok.

If you go down to the woods today in Mexico you’re sure of a big surprise, as visitors to Chipinque Ecological Park in Nuevo León discovered when a middle-sized black bear crashed their picnic, enjoying the local delicacies of enchiladas and tacos laid out on the wooden picnic table.

The surprising incident was caught on video and has since gone viral online, garnering over 10 million views on social media platform TikTok.

The video shows the bear nonchalantly approaching the picnic table, climbing on top, and starting to devour the food, ignoring the stunned family members who kept a rigid distance of a few inches from the hungry creature.

Adding to the nerve-wracking experience, the bear even moved closer to a terrified child, prompting the mother to cover her son’s face and eyes. The bear, however, did not harm anyone. After satiating its hunger, it casually walked off the table and sniffed at a fallen food container.

The Chipinque National Park website has issued a warning to visitors about the rising number of black bear encounters in the Monterrey area. It’s not uncommon to spot these bears in public parks, neighbourhoods, and various roads near the mountains. The park authorities have also provided guidelines to the public and tourists on how to handle encounters with bears, such as avoiding close-range photography.

