Woman stabbed to death walking to meet mum, family shares grief

The relatives of a woman who was fatally stabbed while on her way to meet her mother expressed their profound shock and grief, stating that her last moments must have been “horrific.” Michelle Hodgkinson, 51 years old, was assaulted on Edge Lane in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, around noon on Friday. Her family praised her for her charitable endeavours and her ability to “make people smile.”

A 28-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been detained under the Mental Health Act. In a statement shared by Greater Manchester Police, Hodgkinson’s family said: “Everyone who knows Michelle is in utter shock at the attack she endured and how horrific her last moments were.”

The family described her as an “amazing, loving, selfless and funny” individual, who was a daughter, mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and recently a grandmother. They expressed that knowing and being loved by her was a privilege. Hodgkinson was known for her community involvement, volunteer work, and creating hampers to bring joy to others. “She would be there for anyone and the day she was taken from us, she was doing just that – walking to meet her mum to take her shopping and to go for a coffee,” the family statement read.

The family is devastated, stating that their world has crumbled and will never be the same. They emphasized how much Hodgkinson will be missed, referring to her as their “biggest cheerleader, our confidante, our rock.” They vowed to do everything possible to seek justice and expressed their love for her.

Police received reports of a woman being stabbed in the street around 12pm on Friday. Hodgkinson was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. On Saturday, police said they were “keeping an open mind” about the incident and acknowledged the significant impact it has had on the local community.