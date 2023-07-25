Jackpot jubilation: Single UK ticket-holder strikes gold in ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto draw

Picture courtesy of The National Lottery.

In the UK, an extraordinary stroke of luck has smiled upon a single ticket-holder, confirming their winning claim for the colossal £11,671,861 (516 million baht) jackpot prize from the Lotto’s ‘Must Be Won’ draw, conducted by Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, the operator of The National Lottery. The identity of the fortunate winner, including their gender and age, remains a mystery as Camelot has yet to reveal any additional details.

Andy Carter, a Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, couldn’t contain his joy at the news of the claimed Lotto jackpot prize. He said…

“It’s been an inconceivable month with a colossal jackpot hitting the Lotto, with another fortunate Lotto player having recently scooped up the special £20 Million ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot on July 1. Who can anticipate what’s awaiting us in August?”

Carter remains optimistic and looks forward to yet another potential jackpot winner in the upcoming draw, with an estimated prize of around £2 million (about 88.4 million baht).

The Lotto draws take place every Saturday and Wednesday, offering ample opportunities for players to try their luck. To participate in the game, players can either select six numbers from one to 59 or opt for a lucky dip, costing £2 per play, as reported by The Daily Mirror, a British tabloid newspaper.

Participation in the Lotto not only fuels the excitement of potential winnings but also contributes significantly to National Lottery funds. Each week, players collectively contribute over £30 million, supporting diverse societal projects across the UK, including hundreds of local community initiatives and the development of women’s football teams.

The impact of the National Lottery’s Good Causes is truly substantial, with over £47 billion raised for various projects to date, benefiting more than 670,000 prize-winners. Reflecting on the remarkable jackpot wins during the extraordinary month of July, Carter said…

“How wonderful it is for so many people to have shared this exciting journey with us and helped contribute to so many good causes, large and small, across the UK.”