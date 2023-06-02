UK ticket-holder scoops £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot, urges Camelot check
A lucky UK EuroMillions player has become the winner of a staggering £111.7m jackpot, according to Camelot. Ticket holders are encouraged to check their numbers from Friday’s draw to see if they have won the life-changing prize. The winning numbers consist of 03, 12, 15, 25, and 43, while the Lucky Stars are 10 and 11.
Andy Carter, the senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, expressed his excitement for UK EuroMillions players, stating, “What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s special £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot.” He continued to urge players to check their tickets and contact them if they believe they are the fortunate winner.
Only a few UK players have managed to win a EuroMillions jackpot exceeding £100m. In July of last year, an anonymous UK ticket holder claimed a record-breaking jackpot of £195m.
