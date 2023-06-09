Tesco reported to watchdog over unclear Clubcard unit pricing

Tesco, one of the UK’s leading supermarkets, has been reported to the competition watchdog by consumer group Which? due to concerns surrounding its Clubcard pricing. The Tesco Clubcard loyalty scheme offers members discounted prices on a range of products. However, Which? argues that the supermarket fails to provide clear unit pricing for these deals, making it difficult for shoppers to determine the best value option.

One example cited by Which? is Heinz tomato ketchup. The consumer group discovered a 700g bottle in Tesco with a label displaying the standard price as £3.90, or 55.7p per 100g. A prominent Clubcard label indicated that the same bottle was available for £3.50, but the unit price, which should have been 50p per 100g, was not provided.

Which? contends that Tesco’s decision not to display unit pricing for its Clubcard offers could potentially violate the law. According to competition regulations, unit prices may be considered “material information” that most people require to make informed decisions about obtaining the best value from their purchases.

Tesco has yet to comment on the matter.