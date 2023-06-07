Teen dies in isolated incident at West Lothian’s St Kentigern’s Academy

A tragic event unfolded at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian, when a 14-year-old boy lost his life following an isolated incident on Tuesday afternoon. Police arrived at the scene around 1.20pm, and the young student was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police Scotland is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

Follow us on :













The school acknowledged the incident on its website, stating that emergency services were called in response to a situation within the school grounds. Parents of the students directly affected have been informed, and the school is cooperating with authorities during the ongoing investigation. Due to the ongoing police inquiry, the school is unable to provide further details at this time.

Headteacher Andrew Sharkey expressed the school’s commitment to supporting the emotional well-being of students and staff affected by the tragedy. He urged the public to respect the grieving family’s privacy during this extremely difficult period.