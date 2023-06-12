Teen charged with attempted murder in Devon private school assaults

A teenager has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of attempted murder, following alleged assaults at a private school in Devon. The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court, where he was also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent against a school staff member, Henry Roffe-Silvester.

During the hearing, the teenager confirmed his name and date of birth, and acknowledged understanding the proceedings. District Judge Stuart Smith ordered the boy to be held in custody until his next appearance at Exeter Crown Court, scheduled for Tuesday.