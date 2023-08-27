Luxury cars worth over 35 million baht in dramatic Kent truck crash

On the bright side, parking like this saves wear on the luxury cars' tires. (via LAD Bible)

In Kent, England, a recent collision involving a transport truck carrying nine supercars has left a trail of devastation. The incident occurred on Wednesday, resulting in a chaotic scene of overturned and damaged luxury cars, some even flipped upside down. The combined value of these high-end cars exceeds 1 million US dollars, equivalent to more than 35 million baht.

The affected luxury cars, including iconic names such as Lamborghini, Bentley, and Aston Martin, hold a significant portion of the total value. The Lamborghini Aventador, Bentley Continental, and Aston Martin alone contribute to over 600,000 US dollars, or more than 21 million baht, of the total loss.

Other luxury cars banged up in the crash include a flipped Jaguar F-Type, two Ferraris, a Nissan GT-R, a Mercedes-AMG GT, and a BMW.

According to Kent’s police force, the truck’s driver endured only minor injuries. The luxury supercars belonged to Everyman Racing, a reputable UK-based company that specializes in high-end car driving experiences. Onlookers were astounded that no severe injuries were reported, one observer said.

“It’s a miracle nobody was seriously injured.”

However, the accident caused substantial traffic disruptions as debris cluttered the road, compelling the police to redirect traffic along alternate routes.

The accident scene painted a vivid picture of luxury cars strewn about, some in ruins while others endured relatively minor damage. Despite ongoing calculations, the total financial toll remains uncertain. Given the premium value of these vehicles, the damages are expected to be considerable.

While the precise cause of the accident remains unclear, the police are actively investigating the matter. Officials from Everyman Racing opted not to comment on the incident. Nonetheless, they did confirm that the transportation was part of their routine operations.

The aftermath of the accident has sparked discussions on road safety, especially in the context of transporting luxury merchandise like these supercars.

There is a silver lining though, as the incident has generated heightened interest in Everyman Racing, prompting inquiries about their luxury car driving experiences. The company offers enthusiasts the chance to pilot a range of supercars, delivering a distinct and captivating experience.

