Stoke-on-Trent community mourns siblings’ tragic deaths, woman arrested

The tragic deaths of two young siblings in Stoke-on-Trent have left their community in shock. 11-year-old Ethan John and his seven-year-old sister Elizabeth were found unresponsive with severe injuries in a house on Flax Street. A woman, 49 years old and known to the children, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The police initially responded to a stabbing incident involving a man in his 40s at a nearby car wash. After attending to the man, who has since been discharged from the hospital, officers discovered the children at the Flax Street residence. The suspect was first arrested in connection to the stabbing and later for the suspected murder of the two children. She remains in custody for questioning.

Both Ethan and Elizabeth’s schools issued heartfelt statements, remembering the children fondly. Describing Ethan as having “impeccable manners and an infectious smile,” his school stated that he would be greatly missed by staff and students alike. Elizabeth’s school remembered her as a “kind, caring and friendly member of our school family” and a “ray of sunshine.” The loss of Elizabeth is described as “truly devastating.”

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan emphasized the focus on uncovering what happened to the children and providing support to those affected by the tragedy. She acknowledged the unimaginable pain and suffering experienced by the family and friends of the two young victims. Specially-trained officers are assisting those closest to the children as the investigation continues.

Neighbours expressed their heartbreak upon hearing the news. One resident, Jade Halket, said, “It’s scary with it being so close, I have two young kids myself, I find it devastating. It’s awful.” Another local resident told the BBC, “I can’t put it into words, I’m absolutely gutted. [The children] haven’t even seen a life yet. We started crying when we found out, it’s just not fair.”

Police have requested any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 1:30pm and 2:30pm, as well as information from anyone who was in the area at the time.