Piers Morgan injected info into royal stories, ex-Mirror editor claims

The High Court has heard that Piers Morgan, the former editor of the Daily Mirror, took a “genuine interest” in royal stories and would occasionally “inject” information into articles at the newspaper. Jane Kerr, the paper’s former royal correspondent and later assistant news editor, provided evidence during the second day of the lawsuit brought by Prince Harry against publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Kerr was questioned about specific stories containing private information, such as medical details and a conversation between Harry and Prince William. The Duke of Sussex’s lawyer, David Sherborne, argued that such information could only have been obtained through phone hacking or unlawful means, which MGN denies.

In a witness statement, Kerr said she would routinely call palace press offices for confirmation or information on stories, and that Morgan, who was editor from 1995 to 2004, “also engaged” with the press offices and would “occasionally direct or inject information” into a story. She stated that Morgan took a “genuine interest” in royal stories.

When asked in court if she would have known how any information from the then editor was obtained, Kerr said she would not have known the means unless he had specifically told her. She added that Morgan would sometimes refer to having spoken to someone at one of the palaces.

Sherborne questioned Kerr on a number of stories she wrote. She repeatedly told him she could not remember specific details due to the length of time that has passed since they were written. Kerr denied ever hacking voicemails to obtain details.

Throughout her evidence, Kerr repeatedly stressed she has never acted unlawfully, instructed anyone else to act unlawfully, or had any knowledge of anyone acting unlawfully, in relation to gathering information for stories. “I have never seen anyone intercept a call,” she told the court. “I had no reason to think it, I never witnessed it.”

Prince Harry, 38, is suing MGN for damages, claiming journalists at its titles were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and the use of private investigators for unlawful activities. He alleges that about 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 by MGN titles contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 have been selected to be considered at the trial.