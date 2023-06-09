Nurse denies affair amid trial for murdering seven babies at neonatal unit

Lucy Letby, a 33-year-old nurse facing allegations of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder ten more at the Countess of Chester’s Neonatal Unit between June 2015 and June 2016, has denied having an affair with a married colleague following her suspension from work. In June 2016, after two triplet boys died and another boy collapsed, Letby was suspended and transferred to the patient safety department at the hospital. She previously told the jury she felt “very isolated” from her friends on the unit and was only allowed contact with a limited number of people.

During the trial, Letby was presented with a document detailing her social life during her suspension, which included drinking with former colleagues and going on outings with members of the unit. She also went to London with a male colleague, whom she denied was her boyfriend. However, text messages between the two revealed a series of exchanged heart emojis as they planned to meet up. Letby admitted to having a boyfriend at the time but did not confirm if it was the same person. The court was previously informed that Letby “sabotaged” the infants to gain the attention of a doctor.

When asked if she was seeking sympathy by telling the jury she had been isolated from her friends, Letby responded, “Yes, it was a very difficult time.” She denied lying to gain sympathy and insisted that any inconsistencies in her statements were mistakes.

Letby also refuted claims that she attempted to cover her tracks by damaging medical equipment three days before her removal from the neonatal unit. She reported one child at risk of an accidental air embolism because the stoppers were left off his intravenous (IV) line. She denied having an “insurance policy” in place and maintained that she found the situation as it was.

The prosecution closed its case by examining notes Letby wrote following her suspension from the hospital. One note addressed to the three triplet boys read: ‘Today is your birthday and you aren’t here. And I am so sorry for that.’ Letby explained that she wrote the note to express how she felt at the time.

Letby denies all charges against her, and the trial continues.