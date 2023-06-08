M&S settles Percy Pig dispute, Swizzels to change design

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has reached a settlement with confectionery firm Swizzels, which it accused of imitating its popular Percy Pig sweets. The two companies have come to an “amicable resolution” after Swizzels agreed to alter the design of its Pigs Mugs sweets. M&S had claimed that the similarities between the products could lead to customers purchasing the wrong item.

A spokesperson for M&S stated: “Marks & Spencer Plc and Swizzels Matlow Limited confirm that they have agreed to settle on confidential terms the trademark dispute concerning the appearance of Swizzels Matlow’s ‘Pigs Mugs’ sweets and have reached an amicable resolution whereby Swizzels has agreed to change the design of its product.”

According to a 37-page document filed at the High Court in London in November 2022, the Percy Pig brand has generated £131.7 million in turnover since its launch in 1993, with 271 bags sold every minute. The spokesperson added that M&S had invested significantly in building the Percy Pig brand over the past 30 years and believed it was essential to protect the registered trademarks related to Percy Pig’s appearance.

Follow us on :













Swizzels has yet to respond to Sky News’ request for comment.

This is not the first time M&S has taken action to protect its Percy Pig brand. Earlier this year, Fabio’s Gelato, a dessert parlour, had to change the name of its “Perky Pig Gelato” following a request from the retail company. M&S also won a court battle against Aldi, which it accused of copying its light-up Christmas gin bottles, and reached a settlement with the German discount store in 2022 over a dispute regarding the design of its Colin the Caterpillar cake.