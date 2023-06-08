First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths announces all clear in cancer update

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths has provided fans with an update on his health status, announcing that he is “all clear” of cancer for the time being. The 48-year-old was initially diagnosed with the disease in 2021 and had previously informed fans he was clear of it in April of this year. On Wednesday, Griffiths shared his “final Year 1” scan results on Instagram, expressing gratitude to the NHS for their support.

Griffiths received an outpouring of support on his post, including a message from British chef and television presenter James Martin, who congratulated him on the positive news. In 2021, following surgery to remove a tumour, Griffiths thanked the NHS for “literally saving my life” and praised the “excellent” cancer care he had received.

The television personality initially gained fame as the bartender on Channel 4’s First Dates, where he would converse with participants as they awaited their matches at the bar.

Bowel cancer, which Griffiths was diagnosed with, is the most common type of cancer in the UK and can be found anywhere in the large bowel, including the colon and rectum. Symptoms may include changes in bowel movements, blood in the stool, stomach pains, bloating, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and changes in bowel frequency.