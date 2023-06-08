14-year-old dies after West Lothian school playground incident

A 14-year-old boy, Hamdan Aslam, tragically lost his life following a “playground incident” at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian. Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday afternoon, and the teenager was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away shortly after.

Bathgate Mosque in West Lothian issued a statement, urging the community to support Hamdan’s family during this difficult time. The mosque asked for prayers and patience, while cautioning against making assumptions or speculations about the incident.

The investigation by Police Scotland remains ongoing, with sources indicating that the death resulted from a “playground incident” between two pupils. Contrary to social media rumours within the community, the incident is not believed to be linked to an “online challenge” or a “tap out” game. While Sky News understands that there is “no criminality” involved, Police Scotland has not commented further on the matter.

St Kentigern’s Academy, where singer Lewis Capaldi was a former student, confirmed that an “isolated incident” took place within the school grounds. Headteacher Andrew Sharkey stated that support is being provided to both students and staff during this challenging time.

Local politicians, including MSP Fiona Hyslop, have expressed their condolences to Hamdan’s family and friends. Hyslop tweeted, “My deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the pupil who has died at St Kentigern’s Academy in my constituency.” She also called for privacy for those closest to Hamdan and assured that support would be provided to pupils and staff during this period.