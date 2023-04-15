Egg-thrower convicted of threatening behaviour towards King Charles III

Patrick Thelwell.

UK authorities found a young man who threw eggs at King Charles guilty of threatening behaviour at York Magistrates Court, BBC reported yesterday.

The young man, 23 year old Patrick Thelwell, hurled five eggs at King Charles and the Queen Consort as they arrived at Micklegate Bar on November 9, 2022. All five eggs missed. At the time, Thelwell had been a student at the University of York.

Thelwell admitted that he threw the eggs, however, he claimed that his act was “lawful violence”. Thelwell asked…

“Do you think throwing eggs is serious violence? More than the violence carried out by the British state?”

However, Senior district judge Paul Goldspring called Thelwell’s act “gratuitous and pernicious,” as well as “an unprovoked, targeted act” against a 74 year old man. Thelwell was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay costs of £600 and a £114 surcharge at a rate of £5 per week.

Prosecutor Michael Smith said that as the eggs were thrown, Thelwell shouted offensive remarks about the King, including accusing the monarch of being “friends with Jimmy Savile”. He said Thelwell also wore high-heeled shoes, telling police that it allowed him to see the King through the crowd.

The court heard that Thelwell signed a custody form after his arrest with an obscenity and a drawing of an egg. Body-worn camera footage of his arrest was also played in court, in which Thelwell said…

“I threw an egg at him because that’s what he deserved. It’s the only justice victims of colonialism will get. Did I get him? Next time, someone will.”

Despite being given a chance to express remorse or apologize to the King, Thelwell stated that he had no regrets or apologies. He criticised the UK’s asylum and climate policies, as well as social inequalities, which he said had been worsened by government policies.

This was not Thelwell’s first run-in with the law, as he had two previous convictions for public order offences relating to his participation in Extinction Rebellion protests.

Back in November, when the news of Thelwell’s act first made headlines across the globe, Thelwell spoke about the act in a video. Thelwell said…

“He’s the figurehead for an imperialist state that through its colonial activities murdered millions of people.”

