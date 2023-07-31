Fossil Discovery: Ugandan scientists unearth 20 million year old anthracothere fossil, sparking debates

Photo courtesy of Uganda National Museum/Xinhua

An extraordinary fossil discovery has been reported by a team of Ugandan scientists who’ve unearthed a large femur bone fossil. With an estimated age of approximately 19 to 20 million years, the bone is believed to belong to an anthracothere, an animal akin to a hippopotamus but significantly larger in height and length.

The fascinating fossil discovery came from the Napak district in Uganda’s northern Karamoja region. The revelation came from Sarah Musalisi, leading conservator of museums and monuments at Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, who confirmed that the discovery was made approximately a week ago.

The creature behind this bone was identified as an anthracothere based on published studies surrounding these colossal beings. Resembling the hippopotamus, anthracotheres were aquatic creatures, with a more significant stature and length. “These animals dwelled in an environment akin to water bodies, similar to hippopotamus, albeit taller and longer,” Musalisi explained.

Musalisi further commented, “Karamoja is identified as a semi-arid region, but there appears to have been various unidentified rivers coursing through it. The environment has altered, generating questions surrounding the mechanisms behind such transformations.”

This new fossil discovery could stimulate the inception of renewed policies in line with environmental protection. Additionally, it could result in a spike in the number of tourists visiting Uganda, driven by the allure of viewing the massive bones of creatures that roamed the earth millions of years ago, reported KhaoSod.

