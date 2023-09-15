Ugandan groom ties the ‘knotty’ with seven women, promises more ‘I do’s’ ahead

Picture courtesy of CEN.

A 43 year old Ugandan man caused a worldwide stir as he ‘tied the knot’ with seven women simultaneously this week. The Ugandan groom, who exchanged vows on Sunday, September 10, hinted that he’s not done with wedding bells and plans to say ‘I do’ once more in the future.

The polygamist, Habib Nsikonnene, an affluent traditional healer, sent cars to fetch all his brides from beauty parlours on the wedding day. A convoy of over 40 cars and more than 30 motorcycles then transported the newlyweds and guests to the wedding ceremony.

The seven brides, two named Aisha and the other five being Fatuma, Sharifah, Rashida, Mariam and Saha Sinap, were all wed in a day-long ceremony in Namasengere, Uganda. Two of his brides are sisters.

Nsikonnene, a Ugandan Muslim, stated that he is still youthful and, with divine approval, he may marry more women in the near future. He also mentioned that his wedding spree might not be over yet.

“I introduced them separately and decided to wed them all at once to make one big happy family.”

Nsikonnene’s father revealed that polygamy is legal in Uganda and many men in their family have multiple wives. His grandfather had six wives, his father had five, and he had four. Now, his son has outdone them all in one go.

The Ugandan man’s extravagant wedding was highly praised by Emmanuel Overe, the village chairman of Namasingale, reported Sanook.

“This man with rare qualities settled in this village about four years ago. He came and bought land here and introduced himself to me as a traditional healer.

“We allowed him to practice his trade.”

Overe stated that he had no idea that he would bring fame to their community. But now, this remote village has gained international recognition and Nsikonnene has become a local hero.

