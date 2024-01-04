Tokyo’s unique Mori Ouchi café caters to the pessimistic crowd

Photo courtesy of Sanook

Tucked away in the Shimokitazawa district of Tokyo, Japan, a unique café, known as Mori Ouchi, offers a haven for those with a pessimistic outlook on life. Despite appearing as a conventional café from the outside, the establishment caters specifically to individuals who view the world negatively.

The café, named Mori Ouchi, was conceptualised and launched three years ago amidst the Covid-19 pandemic by its owner who prefers to remain anonymous. Identifying as an inherently melancholic individual, he decided to create a space welcoming like-minded people. The owner believes those with a pessimistic mindset tend to be more sensitive and vulnerable, hence his desire to offer them a dedicated space.

Adorned in a natural-style décor, Mori Ouchi also provides private rooms where customers can be themselves without worrying about the judgemental gaze of others. Instead of fostering a gloomy atmosphere to wallow in sorrow, the café strives to serve as a comforting refuge.

To amplify its unique concept, the café presents an extensive menu, with creatively named beverages that echo its ethos. For instance, there’s a beverage named – “On my birthday, my mother sent me a melon from the countryside, and I didn’t have the heart to tell her I don’t like melons anymore.”

Another example: “The only good thing about my dad was his sincerity. But 22 years ago, he suddenly disappeared, leaving behind a note that read, ‘Pegasus is real'” and “Yesterday, I buried a cursed Kokeshi doll deep in the mountain forest, but this morning, the doll was back on the shelf.”

The café owner revealed he opened the café in the autumn of 2019.

“It is a concept I’ve wanted to realise for about a decade. People often say it’s good to be positive and bad to be negative, but I don’t think negativity is that terrible. I believe many pessimistic people tend to have a sense of empathy, a sort of gentle kindness. And I thought it would be nice to have a place for them to relax.”

