TikTok videos lead to arrests of 20 Thai workers in Taiwan

Twenty Thai workers in Taiwan were arrested for overstaying and working illegally after immigration officers used a woman’s viral TikTok videos to track down their secluded accommodation in Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency announced yesterday, October 15.

The investigation began after officers noticed videos posted by a Thai woman, described by Taiwanese media as a social media influencer, showing her daily life working on a farm, dancing and drinking Taiwanese tonic.

One video attracted more than 100,000 views, with Thai viewers leaving comments expressing interest in joining her at work. Immigration officials said the woman had also used her TikTok content to attract fellow Thais seeking employment.

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The woman and her companions had even converted a shipping container beside their accommodation into a karaoke room, complete with neon lighting. Videos of their gatherings were also shared online.

According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA), officers from the Kaohsiung City Specialised Operation Brigade began examining the videos for clues about the group’s whereabouts.

The workers were staying in makeshift metal shelters and shipping containers concealed among tall grass in a remote rural area.

Investigators compared backgrounds and terrain visible in the TikTok footage before conducting several surveillance operations. They eventually identified two locations where 20 Thai nationals were found staying beyond their permitted periods and working illegally.

The group had reportedly been employed in agricultural work and construction, including handling materials used for concrete formwork.

Five suspected illegal employers were also implicated in the investigation, bringing the total number of people involved to 25. Immigration officers are continuing to investigate whether an illegal labour brokerage network was operating behind the scenes.

Profit-driven illegal brokerage offences can carry prison sentences of up to three years and fines of up to NT$1.2 million.

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