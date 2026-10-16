TikTok videos lead to arrests of 20 Thai workers in Taiwan

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 16, 2026, 1:20 PM
1 minute read
TikTok videos lead to arrests of 20 Thai workers in Taiwan
Photo via China Times

Twenty Thai workers in Taiwan were arrested for overstaying and working illegally after immigration officers used a woman’s viral TikTok videos to track down their secluded accommodation in Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency announced yesterday, October 15.

The investigation began after officers noticed videos posted by a Thai woman, described by Taiwanese media as a social media influencer, showing her daily life working on a farm, dancing and drinking Taiwanese tonic.

One video attracted more than 100,000 views, with Thai viewers leaving comments expressing interest in joining her at work. Immigration officials said the woman had also used her TikTok content to attract fellow Thais seeking employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman and her companions had even converted a shipping container beside their accommodation into a karaoke room, complete with neon lighting. Videos of their gatherings were also shared online.

TikTok videos lead to arrests of 20 Thai workers in Taiwan | News by Thaiger
Photo via China Times

According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA), officers from the Kaohsiung City Specialised Operation Brigade began examining the videos for clues about the group’s whereabouts.

The workers were staying in makeshift metal shelters and shipping containers concealed among tall grass in a remote rural area.

Investigators compared backgrounds and terrain visible in the TikTok footage before conducting several surveillance operations. They eventually identified two locations where 20 Thai nationals were found staying beyond their permitted periods and working illegally.

Related Articles

The group had reportedly been employed in agricultural work and construction, including handling materials used for concrete formwork.

Five suspected illegal employers were also implicated in the investigation, bringing the total number of people involved to 25. Immigration officers are continuing to investigate whether an illegal labour brokerage network was operating behind the scenes.

Profit-driven illegal brokerage offences can carry prison sentences of up to three years and fines of up to NT$1.2 million.

In related news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 16, 2026, 1:20 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Vietnamese men illegally cross into Thailand, blame Facebook job offer Crime News

Vietnamese men illegally cross into Thailand, blame Facebook job offer

2 hours ago
Chinese man held in Phuket over nearly five-year visa overstay Phuket News

Chinese man held in Phuket over nearly five-year visa overstay

2 hours ago
Pattaya girl beaten by group after no-makeup photo gossip Pattaya News

Pattaya girl beaten by group after no-makeup photo gossip

3 hours ago
Pattaya gambling bust catches nine after condo left unlocked Pattaya News

Pattaya gambling bust catches nine after condo left unlocked

3 hours ago
Cambodian suspect farts at police during Pattaya drug raid Pattaya News

Cambodian suspect farts at police during Pattaya drug raid

4 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s new baggage search rules take effect today Thailand News

Thailand’s new baggage search rules take effect today

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 16 October: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 16 October: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok showers

7 hours ago
South Korean man held after Thai woman reports Pattaya assault Crime News

South Korean man held after Thai woman reports Pattaya assault

20 hours ago
Pattaya driver asks couple to wait until hotel before sex acts Pattaya News

Pattaya driver asks couple to wait until hotel before sex acts

20 hours ago
Man steals whole lottery board, sells tickets on way home Northern Thailand News

Man steals whole lottery board, sells tickets on way home

21 hours ago
Black bag stuffed with over 100 wet underwear found in Buriram Northern Thailand News

Black bag stuffed with over 100 wet underwear found in Buriram

21 hours ago
Thailand, Switzerland push EFTA deal and US0m carbon plan Politics News

Thailand, Switzerland push EFTA deal and US$120m carbon plan

22 hours ago
Chinese ex-flight attendant held for aiding illegal border crossings Crime News

Chinese ex-flight attendant held for aiding illegal border crossings

23 hours ago
Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16 Hua Hin News

Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16

23 hours ago
More than 600 rally in Bangkok against IMF-World Bank meetings Bangkok News

More than 600 rally in Bangkok against IMF-World Bank meetings

1 day ago
Malaysian couple questioned over 7 fuel cans near IMF meetings Bangkok News

Malaysian couple questioned over 7 fuel cans near IMF meetings

1 day ago
Philippines social media bills follow school shootings, echo Thai debate News

Philippines social media bills follow school shootings, echo Thai debate

1 day ago
Disabled lottery seller killed, dumped in Nan River over debt Crime News

Disabled lottery seller killed, dumped in Nan River over debt

1 day ago
Thai pilgrims get new flights after Riyadh airport strike Bangkok News

Thai pilgrims get new flights after Riyadh airport strike

1 day ago
China hands death sentences to 3 Myanmar scam gang leaders Crime News

China hands death sentences to 3 Myanmar scam gang leaders

1 day ago
Russian man dies after bike crash in Pattaya Pattaya News

Russian man dies after bike crash in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 15 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 15 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Netizens appalled by 30,000-baht driver job with one day off Thailand News

Netizens appalled by 30,000-baht driver job with one day off

2 days ago
Lampang teen beaten over gaming debt, threatened into silence Crime News

Lampang teen beaten over gaming debt, threatened into silence

2 days ago
Swiss president makes the first visit to Thailand in 22 years this week Politics News

Swiss president makes the first visit to Thailand in 22 years this week

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleIsraeli doctor caught with 300 Thai plants at Tel Aviv airport