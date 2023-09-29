TikTok user uncovers valuable antiques in hidden fireplace safe in new home

Photo: Sanook.

A TikTok user discovered a hidden safe in her newly purchased house, a revelation that has received almost 100 million views. On her first day of moving in, the TikToker, @fireplacesafe, noticed something concealed behind the fireplace.

According to the New York Post, before receiving the house keys, the woman had an intuition that there was something behind the wooden plank covering the fireplace. With her father’s help, they removed the plank to reveal a hidden metal safe.

However, it appears she was not the first to stumble upon this secret. There was evidence of three small holes in the front of the hidden safe, suggesting previous unsuccessful attempts to unlock it.

The woman also shared that the house was built in 1950 while the safe seems to have been installed around 1980. After several attempts to open the safe and seek professional help, she eventually managed to unlock it.

Inside the safe, she found a treasure trove of valuable antique items including a commemorative coin marking the 50th anniversary of World War II, gems, cards, and playing cards. The most impressive find was a well-preserved newspaper from 1850, reported Sanook.

Since its posting on February 26, the initial clip has garnered over 93 million views and hundreds of comments from netizens.

“If that newspaper edition was actually printed in 1850 and is in such good condition, it must be worth a fortune.”

“You should handle it with care and get it appraised, these items could be worth a lot.”

In related news, a Canadian man bought his late music teacher’s house and unexpectedly discovered a treasure worth over 14.5 million baht. While inspecting the property, he came across a variety of valuable items, including rare silver coins and currency dating back to the 1920s. Read more about the story HERE.

