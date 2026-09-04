Thailand sends 7 million baht aid to Nepal flood victims

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 4, 2026, 3:05 PM
1 minute read
Thailand sends 7 million baht aid to Nepal flood victims | Thaiger
Photo via Thai Government

Thailand has provided 7 million baht in humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the recent flooding, along with medical supplies and other essential items for people affected by the disaster.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presented the assistance to Nepal’s ambassador to Thailand at Government House in Bangkok today, September 4.

The 7 million baht package, equivalent to about US$210,000, includes the cost of transporting donated supplies to Nepal.

Anutin expressed condolences to the Nepalese government and people over the losses and hardship caused by the flooding, saying Thailand stood with Nepal during the difficult period.

Thailand provided 7 million baht in humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the recent flooding, with PM Anutin presenting the assistance.
Photo via Thai Government

Government agencies are also sending 500 Level C protective suits, 2,700 body bags, rescue masks, surgical masks and air-filtration equipment.

Thailand’s private sector has contributed additional supplies, including blankets donated by Thai Beverage Public Company Limited for distribution to people affected by the disaster.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat and Deputy Interior Minister Jesada Thaiseth attended the handover ceremony.

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Thailand provided 7 million baht in humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the recent flooding, with PM Anutin presenting the assistance.
Photo via Thai Government

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the assistance was intended not only to provide immediate relief but also to support recovery efforts in Nepal.

She added that the aid reflected the relationship between Thailand and Nepal and Thailand’s willingness to provide humanitarian assistance when other countries face crises.

Elsewhere, following the devastating 2025 earthquake, the Public Health Ministry inspected hospital buildings across Thailand and prepared urgent medical aid for Myanmar, which was particularly hard hit.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 4, 2026, 3:05 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.