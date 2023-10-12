Thai worker held hostage by Hamas in Israel as local officials scramble to assist

Photo by Pixabay taken from Pexels.

A Thai worker in Nong Bua Lam Phu, identified as Paiboon Rattanin is among a group of five to seven Thai workers captured by the Hamas group in Israel. The last contact with the 42 year old Paiboon was on October 6, before his co-workers in Israel sent footage of the group being hauled into a trailer by a tractor yesterday.

Paiboon’s wife, Rungarada Saeken, was alerted to her husband’s capture by his co-workers and immediately requested urgent assistance from local officials. The Labour Ministry promptly began investigating the workers’ last known location and workplace to provide swift assistance and inform the Thai government.

Government officials, including Suwit Chanhuwarin, governor of Nong Bua Lam Phu province, and Sasin Patanaphirin, deputy governor, visited Paiboon’s family to offer condolences and support. They assured the family that every possible assistance would be provided. The family received initial financial aid of 3,000 baht from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Nong Bua Lam Phu province reports that a total of 1,311 Thai labourers are currently working in Israel. The recent conflict in the country has resulted in one death, Thirapong Klangsuan, a resident of Nong Nok Kien village, and one minor injury, Thiraporn Thawongklang, a resident of Nong Don village. Paiboon Rattanin is the latest to be held hostage, reported Khaosod.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has seen a number of casualties, including several Thai workers.

As evacuation efforts to get the Thai nationals out of Israel are ongoing, the Prime Minister of Thailand reported yesterday that the 11 Thai citizens, who were supposed to be at the designated meeting point, had failed to evacuate. Furthermore, 20 Thai people have lost their lives in the conflict as well.

The Israeli government announced today that it will pay 1.4 million baht to each Thai individual injured in the conflict. In the case of death, a man’s wife would get 35,000 baht every month until they remarry, while a child would get 12,000 baht a month until he/she reaches 18 years old.

Follow us on :













The Thai government reported they would pay a once-off 15,000 baht payment for those injured and a 40,000 baht one-off payment, plus another 40,000 baht for a funeral, in the case of death.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.