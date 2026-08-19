Thai worker dies in Israel, cause still unconfirmed

A Thai worker has died in unclear circumstances at his accommodation in Israel, and his family in Buriram is now waiting for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Relatives in Thong Lang subdistrict, Ban Mai Chaiyaphot district, spoke to reporters yesterday, August 18, while awaiting news from the agencies handling the case.

The worker was identified as 35 year old Jamrat Asanok, who had travelled to Israel in September last year to earn money for his family and build a new house. His grandmother, 75 year old Mali, said he had mortgaged the family’s land and rice fields to fund the move.

According to Mali, before the family learned of his death, a 22 year old granddaughter told Mali she had dreamed of Jamrat’s mother, who died more than five years ago. In the dream, the mother said she was coming to take her son to be with her.

Jamrat had reportedly fallen ill and taken medicine before going to sleep. A roommate later checked on him and found that he had died.

The family and relatives are in mourning as they wait for the cause of death to be confirmed. Arrangements are being coordinated with the agencies involved and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for an autopsy and to return Jamrat’s body to Thailand.

In similar news, six Thai workers were injured in an explosion at an agricultural area near the border of Israel and Lebanon on the morning of August 18. Two workers were in critical condition.

According to reports, the initial assessment was that the blast was caused by old unexploded ordnance that had remained in the area without previously being detected.