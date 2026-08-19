Thai worker dies in Israel, cause still unconfirmed

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 19, 2026, 9:51 AM
1 minute read
Thai worker dies in Israel, cause still unconfirmed | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siamrath

A Thai worker has died in unclear circumstances at his accommodation in Israel, and his family in Buriram is now waiting for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Relatives in Thong Lang subdistrict, Ban Mai Chaiyaphot district, spoke to reporters yesterday, August 18, while awaiting news from the agencies handling the case.

The worker was identified as 35 year old Jamrat Asanok, who had travelled to Israel in September last year to earn money for his family and build a new house. His grandmother, 75 year old Mali, said he had mortgaged the family’s land and rice fields to fund the move.

A Thai worker dies in Israel in unclear circumstances, and his family now awaits an autopsy before bringing his body home.
Photo via DailyNews

According to Mali, before the family learned of his death, a 22 year old granddaughter told Mali she had dreamed of Jamrat’s mother, who died more than five years ago. In the dream, the mother said she was coming to take her son to be with her.

Jamrat had reportedly fallen ill and taken medicine before going to sleep. A roommate later checked on him and found that he had died.

The family and relatives are in mourning as they wait for the cause of death to be confirmed. Arrangements are being coordinated with the agencies involved and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for an autopsy and to return Jamrat’s body to Thailand.

A Thai worker dies in Israel in unclear circumstances, and his family now awaits an autopsy before bringing his body home.
Photo via DailyNews

In similar news, six Thai workers were injured in an explosion at an agricultural area near the border of Israel and Lebanon on the morning of August 18. Two workers were in critical condition.

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According to reports, the initial assessment was that the blast was caused by old unexploded ordnance that had remained in the area without previously being detected.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 19, 2026, 9:51 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.