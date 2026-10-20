Thai woman arrested at friend’s house in India for allegedly selling MDMA

A Thai woman was arrested in Gurugram, near Delhi, India, after narcotics officers seized 14.8 grammes of a substance suspected of being MDMA from a house where she was staying.

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau raided a property in Block C of Sushant Lok following intelligence that a foreign national was allegedly selling MDMA there.

Officers reportedly found a clear plastic packet inside a bag hidden behind a television. The seized material weighed 14.8 grammes, including its packaging. Its identity has not yet been confirmed, and the substance has been sent for forensic examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered at Sushant Lok Police Station on October 18 under Section 22(C) of India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police are also examining the woman’s immigration status. Gurugram police spokesman Sandeep Turan said officers were checking her records and found that she had entered India on a tourist visa that expired in 2025.

At the time of her arrest, the woman was staying at a friend’s house, where she had reportedly lived for about a week. According to the police report, she was expected to move out.

Investigators are verifying where she had previously lived and what activities she had undertaken in India. They are also examining whether her friend or other people were involved in the suspected possession or sale of illegal drugs.

The arrest follows other recent cases involving Thai nationals facing legal action overseas. Last week, a Thai woman was among 16 people arrested in Hong Kong during a crackdown on suspected prostitution activities.

In September, another Thai woman was arrested in Japan after reportedly overstaying her visa by around four years. She was detained while travelling in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Similar news