Thai woman accuses Indian husband of double life and 2 million baht fraud

A Thai woman travelled to India and filed a police complaint against her Indian husband, alleging that he took more than 2 million baht from her and concealed his existing family.

Indian media reported that the 38 year old Thai woman travelled to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to look for her husband, 35 year old Mohammad Irfan, after he returned to India and stopped communicating with her.

The woman said she met Irfan through Instagram about four years ago. She said he travelled to Thailand several times to meet her before they married about a year ago.

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According to her account, Irfan returned to India about seven or eight months after their marriage and stopped contacting her. She later discovered that he had a wife and children in India.

The Thai woman claimed that Irfan had never told her about his existing family. She alleged that he had already been married for more than 14 years.

Throughout their relationship, the woman said she gave Irfan about 6 million Indian rupees, equivalent to more than 2 million baht. She said he told her the money would be used to establish a business.

The woman said she wanted the money returned so she could repay a bank loan. She alleged that Irfan refused and told her that she would need to move to India and convert to Islam if she wanted to be accepted as his wife.

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She also alleged that Irfan physically assaulted her when she confronted him at his home and demanded repayment. She subsequently reported the matter to local police.

The woman provided police with wedding photographs and other documents as evidence and filed a complaint against Irfan.

According to World Forum ข่าวสารต่างประเทศ and The Indian Express, police summoned Irfan for questioning. He reportedly admitted that he had married the Thai woman, although further details of his statement were not disclosed.

Police are continuing to examine the marriage documents, money transfers and allegations of physical assault made by the Thai woman.

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