Thai woman accuses Indian husband of double life and 2 million baht fraud

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 11:36 AM
2 minutes read
Thai woman accuses Indian husband of double life and 2 million baht fraud
Photo via India TV and One News

A Thai woman travelled to India and filed a police complaint against her Indian husband, alleging that he took more than 2 million baht from her and concealed his existing family.

Indian media reported that the 38 year old Thai woman travelled to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to look for her husband, 35 year old Mohammad Irfan, after he returned to India and stopped communicating with her.

The woman said she met Irfan through Instagram about four years ago. She said he travelled to Thailand several times to meet her before they married about a year ago.

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According to her account, Irfan returned to India about seven or eight months after their marriage and stopped contacting her. She later discovered that he had a wife and children in India.

Thai woman goes to India to complain Indian husband
Photo via India TV

The Thai woman claimed that Irfan had never told her about his existing family. She alleged that he had already been married for more than 14 years.

Throughout their relationship, the woman said she gave Irfan about 6 million Indian rupees, equivalent to more than 2 million baht. She said he told her the money would be used to establish a business.

The woman said she wanted the money returned so she could repay a bank loan. She alleged that Irfan refused and told her that she would need to move to India and convert to Islam if she wanted to be accepted as his wife.

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Thai woman accuses Indian husband of cheating her out of 2 million baht
Photo via India TV

She also alleged that Irfan physically assaulted her when she confronted him at his home and demanded repayment. She subsequently reported the matter to local police.

The woman provided police with wedding photographs and other documents as evidence and filed a complaint against Irfan.

According to World Forum ข่าวสารต่างประเทศ and The Indian Express, police summoned Irfan for questioning. He reportedly admitted that he had married the Thai woman, although further details of his statement were not disclosed.

Police are continuing to examine the marriage documents, money transfers and allegations of physical assault made by the Thai woman.

Indian man accused of cheating on Thai woman
Photo via The Indian Express

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 11:36 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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